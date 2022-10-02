Question on the London, Munich and Mexico City games.

SevenIron said: Let's see. Is it possible that on one teams schedule they have 8 home games and 9 road games. This team plays in London and is listed as the home team in London. That would leave them with an actual 7 home games and 10 road games. Does that sound possible? Click to expand...

It does. However I think there is a protection in place now with the 17th game that no team will drop below 8 true home games.That did happen when it was 16 games team would lose a home game to the international site and go to 7.We know JAX will always fill one of those London Games every year no matter what so they will always have 9 home games (part of that contract commitment.).I think from there they rotate. Probably try and designate the home game to the “local” team so example a Mexico City game involving either Dallas or Houston I would guess they would be the home team and the visitor the own further away geographically.Hard to really know though besides Jacksonville as this tends to not really be talked about how the schedule gets built.