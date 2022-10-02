 Question on the London, Munich and Mexico City games. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question on the London, Munich and Mexico City games.

With half the league having an extra home game and half the league with an extra road game with the seventeen game schedule is there a certain schedule model that is followed to determine how the two teams in play have these games factor on their actual home schedule?

I hope this makes sense the way it's worded, I think I confused myself.

Thanks in advance for any insight.
 
There is a model on how they do scheduling. For the most part some of it is known like you will always know the teams.

But how the schedule actually gets built that model from what I am tracking has never been released or really talked about much.

There have been some interviews with the schedulers I have heard but they really protect the “process” of how the schedule is built.

Not sure if that is what you were looking for or helps. It seems to be one of those close hold things from the league.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
There is a model on how they do scheduling. For the most part some of it is known like you will always know the teams.

But how the schedule actually gets built that model from what I am tracking has never been released or really talked about much.

There have been some interviews with the schedulers I have heard but they really protect the “process” of how the schedule is built.

Not sure if that is what you were looking for or helps. It seems to be one of those close hold things from the league.
Let's see. Is it possible that on one teams schedule they have 8 home games and 9 road games. This team plays in London and is listed as the home team in London. That would leave them with an actual 7 home games and 10 road games. Does that sound possible?
 
SevenIron said:
Let's see. Is it possible that on one teams schedule they have 8 home games and 9 road games. This team plays in London and is listed as the home team in London. That would leave them with an actual 7 home games and 10 road games. Does that sound possible?
It does. However I think there is a protection in place now with the 17th game that no team will drop below 8 true home games.

That did happen when it was 16 games team would lose a home game to the international site and go to 7.

We know JAX will always fill one of those London Games every year no matter what so they will always have 9 home games (part of that contract commitment.).

I think from there they rotate. Probably try and designate the home game to the “local” team so example a Mexico City game involving either Dallas or Houston I would guess they would be the home team and the visitor the own further away geographically.

Hard to really know though besides Jacksonville as this tends to not really be talked about how the schedule gets built.
 
The NFL always schedules these games so that the small market team loses a home game for these international games. Let me know when either the Giants or Patriots are the designated home team when they play overseas.
 
