Question That I Was Asked This Morning

Someone brought up the dumb trade that Mike Ditka made years ago when he traded his whole draft for Ricky Williams



I was a flat out NO



But it is interesting in that if Tua is done, let’s say he walks away, and I wouldn’t blame the kid, but let’s say he does, would you trade all our picks in the next draft to move up and grab a QB in the top 3 picks



First, you college nuts, who is entering the draft next year that you like. Would love to hear about the prospects coming.



Anyway, the reason I bring this question up is because we have Five picks and no 1s this year. Being we are limited is it worth giving them up to grab the new hot commodity?



I say no because I would love a real smart GM (don’t know if we have one) who could do his homework and score with someone in the third round, like Wilson and a few others were found and still have a few picks to work with.



Or do you trade the five picks and gamble the hot prospect turns into a franchise QB



???