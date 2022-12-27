 Question That I Was Asked This Morning | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question That I Was Asked This Morning

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,398
Reaction score
16,243
Location
Borneo
Someone brought up the dumb trade that Mike Ditka made years ago when he traded his whole draft for Ricky Williams

I was a flat out NO

But it is interesting in that if Tua is done, let’s say he walks away, and I wouldn’t blame the kid, but let’s say he does, would you trade all our picks in the next draft to move up and grab a QB in the top 3 picks

First, you college nuts, who is entering the draft next year that you like. Would love to hear about the prospects coming.

Anyway, the reason I bring this question up is because we have Five picks and no 1s this year. Being we are limited is it worth giving them up to grab the new hot commodity?

I say no because I would love a real smart GM (don’t know if we have one) who could do his homework and score with someone in the third round, like Wilson and a few others were found and still have a few picks to work with.

Or do you trade the five picks and gamble the hot prospect turns into a franchise QB

???
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,636
Reaction score
122,433
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Nobody’s going to give us a top 5 picks for what we have.....in order to move up to 5 you always have to give up at least a late first plus a lot more so that's not happening
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
1,560
Reaction score
1,024
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
He chose tua and he traded for bradley chubb.

If we had a different GM i would say lets do it.

What i will say…. Anyone thinking of taking a chance on Anthony Richardson? From FU? He is a raw talent but he is something i would like to see as a mid-late round pick.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Buck Fuffalo
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
14,947
Reaction score
10,533
Location
Does it matter?
The stupidest thing Grier could do is channel his inner Ditka for Stroud or Young.

That said, I am intrigued by Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) who just entered the transfer portal. He is currently projected as a day 3 pick. SH is hoping another yr improves his stock

Being a bit of a homer, I also like Cam Rising in the 4th or 5th this yr
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,254
Reaction score
14,929
Three QBs will go in the top 10, Young (Bama), Stroud (OSU), and Levis (Kentucky).

Texans aren’t trading out of taking one.

Broncos, Bears, and Cardinals are the only teams that might.

The cost for Miami to move into the top 10 will probably deplete the next three drafts to do so.

Can’t put it past Grier because he has been handing out top draft picks like Santa Clause since trading down with SF, and his job might be on the line.

5 minutes after the SF trade he sent two 1st round picks to move up 6 spots.

Spent the majority of this year’s draft on Tyreek and added a record breaking contract to boot.

Spent next year’s 1st on Chub added another lucrative contract.

And of course upper management recklessness took away another 1st.

Bottom line. Miami doesn’t have the ammo to get a blue chip prospect at QB and even if they did the teams depth is going to be so depleted from salary cap restrictions and lack of quality draft picks, the Dolphins are better off not to.

Maybe McD will play along where Flores wouldn’t and engage in “Worst for Williams” next year, Caleb that is.
 
D

DolfanSince93

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 5, 2022
Messages
111
Reaction score
266
Age
38
Location
Hialeah, FL
Depends on the GM. I don’t trust the incumbent moron to draft the right guy, so, until he’s gone, they need to rely on proven vets via free agency/trade.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,268
Reaction score
9,775
No….no….and no again for emphasis.

Not enough ammo, regardless. And the quality isn’t there at the top of the draft to make any move up for a QB.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,254
Reaction score
14,929
Fred Bear said:
No good qaurterbacks in 2023
Click to expand...
Bryce Young is definitely legit. Checks every box with one question mark.

Can he stay healthy since he is undersized?

Stroud maybe. Rarely was pressured and like most QBs wasn’t as effective when he was.

Levis played with minimal talent surrounding him so has the tools, but questions remain.

Of course might be another Purdy out there. Know way of knowing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom