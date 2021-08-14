 (Question) Tua Breakdown Preseason Game 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

(Question) Tua Breakdown Preseason Game 1

eMCee85

eMCee85

Hello,

I'm almost scared to ask this question because I'm pretty sure how this will end up, but I have hope because I know there are some level headed really knowledgeable people here! (Not me!!)

Can someone provide a good objective analysis of Tuas play today?

1. Did he move the chains
2. Progressions
3. Was he on point with his different throws
4. I keep seeing he had zip, no zip, which one was it?
5. How did he perform in between the 20's?
6. Did we get to the RZ? As of right now the score is 6 nothing so I don't think he did because the RZ was a strength for him last year. But I don't know, can't watch the game.
7. Was he in command of the O?
8. Comparison from last year to this year?

9. Anything else to add to his play today? Stats maybe? Now don't go give me any crazy kind of wind variable with tempature mixture effecting velocity NBP81!! Lol jk man

Please try not to caveat with with O line and WR missing. I realize that can effect the game but... he is not going to ever have the perfect Bama situation here so we need to evaluate how he does with what he has.

Thank you

Nick
 
I thought he played well, but I saw the same flaw I saw in his major losses against Clemson and LSU… big turnovers at critical moments!
 
If we only had the great Herbert.
 
I like that Flores let that interception be the last throw of Tua's for the day...Give him something to think about until next week.
 
I thought Tua looked fantastic today. His accuracy was dead on for the most part. Good pocket awareness. No running game at all either. No Parker, Fuller, or Wilson either. The interception sucked but Tua impressed me today.
 
He showed accuracy but he locks onto his wrs too much. Arm strength is also below average. He also can not be turning the ball over inside the 20, thats a killer.
 
Wasn't aware there were critical moments in preseason.
 
Not sure aout the int. On the surface it looks like Tua forced a pace in tight coverage. Howver, Tua threw similar ints in training camp where he and Shaheen weren't on the same page. Overall I thought Tua was fine. One drop, one throw away one int. Completed a few really nice throws in the process too.
 
he looked great, 8-12. Had barely any starters in and still moved the chains with aggressive throws. Has real nice touch on the ball.

He forced the throw on that pick but it was aggressive and thats what people whined about last year.

considering how weak our OL is, i think tua handled the chicago pressure real well.
 
Same soft armed qb as always. He lacks any arm strength, has no size, and can't scramble.

But he is accurate... when the ball gets to the wr, which takes forever.
 
