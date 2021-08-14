(Question) Tua Breakdown Preseason Game 1

Hello,



I'm almost scared to ask this question because I'm pretty sure how this will end up, but I have hope because I know there are some level headed really knowledgeable people here! (Not me!!)



Can someone provide a good objective analysis of Tuas play today?



1. Did he move the chains

2. Progressions

3. Was he on point with his different throws

4. I keep seeing he had zip, no zip, which one was it?

5. How did he perform in between the 20's?

6. Did we get to the RZ? As of right now the score is 6 nothing so I don't think he did because the RZ was a strength for him last year. But I don't know, can't watch the game.

7. Was he in command of the O?

8. Comparison from last year to this year?



9. Anything else to add to his play today? Stats maybe? Now don't go give me any crazy kind of wind variable with tempature mixture effecting velocity NBP81!! Lol jk man



Please try not to caveat with with O line and WR missing. I realize that can effect the game but... he is not going to ever have the perfect Bama situation here so we need to evaluate how he does with what he has.



Thank you



Nick