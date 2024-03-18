 Question, why do some of you guys not give Robert Jones his due? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question, why do some of you guys not give Robert Jones his due?

When I saw him play against NE with his first start, at RT as a rookie, I was very impressed and still don't find him a liability at all. Some analysis of Robert.


The most negative analysis is funny, because this was his rookie year and the game he impressed me. As you listen to his guy's comments, notice in the videoes, Jones man never gets to the QB, which makes it funny to listen to, but see the opposite. I understand what the commentator is saying, but Jones gets the job done.


Here's last year preseason's game, as he's grown..
 
Jones could improve enough to win a starting spot, but I suspect that he's more of a reserve quality.

I never write off a young player though, even one who came into the league with so little fanfare.

Resigning him was a no-brainer... and he came cheap.
 
I’ve always thought he was a better option than rolling with a guy like Eichenberg. He’s solid. I don’t think he held up all that well towards the end of last season. Still, maybe it would be interesting to see how he’d develop if he spent an entire offseason running with the starting line group.
 
Me thinks he will compete with Eichenberg, Wynn, and whomever else they bring in for one of the guard spots.
 
I agree, better than Eich when healthy. He's gets nicked and seems to lose some mobility. Still young and developing.
 
Gsmack_42 said:
What due? That he’s a often injured serviceable backup.
I only remember him getting injured once. Again, explain why he can't be a starter, not saying he will be..when have you ever heard of him being a liability while in there.
 
Nothing wrong with Jones....he is still developing. Currently he is good depth for us and may continue to grow
 
Robert Jones appears to have potential. One doesn't come to FH to see anything positive about the team. Some of the regular contributors on here derive their pleasure out of denigrating Dolphin players all the time. They see anything positive about any player or coach as pathetic. Some of them will say that they are Dolphin fans but they seem to want to blow everything up.
 
He still needs to prove he can be a reliable starter in the NFL. He has looked good at times when he has been in the lineup but the fact he has been a backup the entire time he has been in the league shows that the coaches haven’t yet felt he is starter quality.

Hopefully that changes in the coming season.
 
He's a solid backup/low end starter at best. He doesn't have a high ceiling either.
 
Robert Jones is entering his 4th NFL Season. He's played significant snaps in McDaniel's system in both 2022 and 2023.

He'll be competing with Isaiah Wynn and Liam Eichenberg and potentially a rookie OT/G for a starting spot at Guard, which is to say that he's not going to be handed anything but it's not unfathomable that he could rise up the rankings.

Nothing's out of the question.

I'm sure Miami would love to have Robert Jones turn into something special at Guard.

Also, be wary of watching "film breakdowns" on YouTube as most content creators just throw up positive-only, fan-friendly crap and will hype up everyone on the roster. Their takes are far from objective. They are fans wanting to profit from their ability to post videos and they know positive fluff gets more Subs than objective / critical analysis.
 
Bob512 said:
Nothing wrong with Jones....he is still developing. Currently he is good depth for us and may continue to grow
This is spot on.

Jones is from a smaller school (Middle Tennessee State), and simply didn't get the same sort of experience linemen did from, say, the SEC or ACC. I don't think he's reached his ceiling, and to be honest, I don't think anyone can comment intelligently on what his ceiling is. But I'm happy he's part of the O-Line rotation, at the very least. He seemed to hold his own fairly well last year.
 
I don’t know enough about OL to have a strong opinion, but he hasn’t impressed me when he’s gotten on the field and he doesn’t look overly mobile, which means he’s not a great fit in this offense.

Would gladly replace him, but reasonably good guards apparently cost $20 million a year.
 
