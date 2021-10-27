eric1317
Rookie
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2007
- Messages
- 453
- Reaction score
- 102
- Location
- Rochester, MN
Two years ago Tua was the answer. We took him over a more athletic Herbert. Now we are letting go of him for pennies on the dollar and letting the same people mortgage our future for what they now say is the real answer at QB. So, how do these people still have a job let alone have free reign with this team? They made their bed with drafting Tua now lie in it. Ross looks like a senile old fool.