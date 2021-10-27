 Question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question

eric1317

eric1317

Rookie
Joined
Mar 25, 2007
Messages
453
Reaction score
102
Location
Rochester, MN
Two years ago Tua was the answer. We took him over a more athletic Herbert. Now we are letting go of him for pennies on the dollar and letting the same people mortgage our future for what they now say is the real answer at QB. So, how do these people still have a job let alone have free reign with this team? They made their bed with drafting Tua now lie in it. Ross looks like a senile old fool.
 
MSU_SpartFin

MSU_SpartFin

Club Member
Joined
Jul 23, 2021
Messages
115
Reaction score
189
Age
39
Location
Michigan
eric1317 said:
Two years ago Tua was the answer. We took him over a more athletic Herbert. Now we are letting go of him for pennies on the dollar and letting the same people mortgage our future for what they now say is the real answer at QB. So, how do these people still have a job let alone have free reign with this team? They made their bed with drafting Tua now lie in it. Ross looks like a senile old fool.
Click to expand...
Herbert is more athletic than Tua?
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

Phin fan since 1970!
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
2,376
Reaction score
583
Location
Orlando, Florida
Because Ross hired his Yes man for GM and Ross is essentially the problem here with wanting to acquire Watson or franchise QB and make a SB before he leaves the team to someone else.
 
srdnaty

srdnaty

Practice Squad Punter
Joined
Aug 22, 2003
Messages
903
Reaction score
81
Location
Da Ville
eric1317 said:
Two years ago Tua was the answer. We took him over a more athletic Herbert. Now we are letting go of him for pennies on the dollar and letting the same people mortgage our future for what they now say is the real answer at QB. So, how do these people still have a job let alone have free reign with this team? They made their bed with drafting Tua now lie in it. Ross looks like a senile old fool.
Click to expand...
Because the billionaires that buy these teams don't really care about the teams. It's not like Ross was a Dolphins fan. This is a toy or game to him. Yes he would like to win, but this is like a bet at the country club for him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom