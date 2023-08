I have NFL+ and this September I plan on letting it renew for $100. I didn't watch the game live, so I don't have an answer for you, but I did watch the full game on Sunday. I have an iPhone and the app seems to work better this year. If your smart TV is on, there is a new button that you can access by pressing and holding the screen. I have an arrow pointing to it. Once selected it will ask if you want to link to your TV. I have watched both preseason games this way and I like it so far. I believe the live feature for preseason is for phone and tablets. Not sure if the method I am using to watch the games qualify if I choose to try and watch the last game live. I guess, I don't have much confidence in the powers at be. They always seem to find a way to screw us.