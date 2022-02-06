Questions a Coaching Candidate Should Ask the Fins

BahamaFinFan78
If you were one of the coaching candidates, and with all that has happened this week, what are some questions that you would ask the Fins management/owner before taking the job?
Great point. It’s not lost on me that Denver and the Giants came out with more specificity in their denials. They provided factual explanations. In the case of Ross, his statement was generic and not specific. His lawyers aren’t sure what’s going to come out of an email or text so they want to hold off on their narrative lest they be refuted by evidence later.In reality, I don't know how specific they would be willing to be. I have to assume their team of very expensive Harvard, Yale and Michigan "suits" have advised them to say nothing specific, and very little in general about the whole situation.
When do I start.If you were one of the coaching candidates, and with all that has happened this week, what are some questions that you would ask the Fins management/owner before taking the job?
Questions a Coaching Candidate Should Ask FloresDid Ross/Grier let you draft who you wanted?
Did Ross/Grier put pressure on you to draft a prospect?
Did Grier make every effort to get the FAs you wanted?
Did you have the freedom to hire/fire your assts?
If I'm ANY candidate, those are the important questions, and I'm betting they know the answers before showing up.
Yes, there are questions to ask Ross/Flores, but, if rumors here are to be believed, Grier does all the drafting/FAs and Ross chimes in on occasion with his 'recommendations.'
Feather bedder - LOLMy one question would be, can I bring my own GM with me?