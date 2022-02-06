 Questions a Coaching Candidate Should Ask the Fins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Questions a Coaching Candidate Should Ask the Fins

I wouldn’t ask them any questions regarding it. Right now, that’s between Flores, the league, and Ross. As of now, nothing regarding that is going to have any impact on the coaches ability to coach the team.

Any questions I would have as a coach would be strictly regarding the vision, the scheme, and the personnel
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
If you were one of the coaching candidates, and with all that has happened this week, what are some questions that you would ask the Fins management/owner before taking the job?
Interesting thread premise brother.

It should get some interesting discussion.

In reality, I don't know how specific they would be willing to be. I have to assume their team of very expensive Harvard, Yale and Michigan "suits" have advised them to say nothing specific, and very little in general about the whole situation.

That being said, the NFL world is a small one. McDaniel's opinion on the situation is likely already largely formed.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
If you were one of the coaching candidates, and with all that has happened this week, what are some questions that you would ask the Fins management/owner before taking the job?
Questions a Coaching Candidate Should Ask Flores​

Did Ross/Grier let you draft who you wanted?
Did Ross/Grier put pressure on you to draft a prospect?
Did Grier make every effort to get the FAs you wanted?
Did you have the freedom to hire/fire your assts?

If I'm ANY candidate, those are the important questions, and I'm betting they know the answers before showing up.
Yes, there are questions to ask Ross/Flores, but, if rumors here are to be believed, Grier does all the drafting/FAs and Ross chimes in on occasion with his 'recommendations.'
 
Mach2 said:
In reality, I don't know how specific they would be willing to be. I have to assume their team of very expensive Harvard, Yale and Michigan "suits" have advised them to say nothing specific, and very little in general about the whole situation.
Great point. It’s not lost on me that Denver and the Giants came out with more specificity in their denials. They provided factual explanations. In the case of Ross, his statement was generic and not specific. His lawyers aren’t sure what’s going to come out of an email or text so they want to hold off on their narrative lest they be refuted by evidence later.
 
In terms of facilities and location, the Miami Dolphins have one of the best in the league. But all of the questions are in regards to what control the Coach has over personnel, and the input the coach has over the personnel they want. For example, San Francisco has a lot of material from the coaches themselves that describe their input to be held in high regards. In terms of player development there were a few small areas that the 49rs needed as a result of this based on last season. I am unsure if the next coach will have that kind of influence on players or not. In
 
Perhaps maybe not things address the case directly, but indirectly.
"Are there any conditions in which you would want us to lose to ensure a better draft pick?"
"Do you have a problem with losing a draft pick to bend the rules?"
 
Other than the Flores situation, I would ask things like "How much control will I have on adding or dropping players?"
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
If you were one of the coaching candidates, and with all that has happened this week, what are some questions that you would ask the Fins management/owner before taking the job?
When do I start.
 
fansinceGWilson said:

Questions a Coaching Candidate Should Ask Flores​

Did Ross/Grier let you draft who you wanted?
Did Ross/Grier put pressure on you to draft a prospect?
Did Grier make every effort to get the FAs you wanted?
Did you have the freedom to hire/fire your assts?

If I'm ANY candidate, those are the important questions, and I'm betting they know the answers before showing up.
Yes, there are questions to ask Ross/Flores, but, if rumors here are to be believed, Grier does all the drafting/FAs and Ross chimes in on occasion with his 'recommendations.'
A sound and sensible response!

Can we now move back to the paranoia and hyperbole so many here excel at? - LOL
 
