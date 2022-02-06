Questions a Coaching Candidate Should Ask the Fins

In terms of facilities and location, the Miami Dolphins have one of the best in the league. But all of the questions are in regards to what control the Coach has over personnel, and the input the coach has over the personnel they want. For example, San Francisco has a lot of material from the coaches themselves that describe their input to be held in high regards. In terms of player development there were a few small areas that the 49rs needed as a result of this based on last season. I am unsure if the next coach will have that kind of influence on players or not. In