Questions about signing Jason Pierre-Paul

I understand the process of signing a PS player on another team.



I don’t have an opinion on whether signing JPP was a good move. He’ll prove it was or wasn’t on the field.



However it got me wondering if and how Grier/McDaniel/Fangio know how good of shape and how well he was doing on the PS.



Questions:



Are GMs and coaches from one team (Dolphins) able to watch another teams PS practice? In person or taped?



Are they able to put him through a physical by their team doctors before claiming?



Are they able to put the player through a workout themselves?



Or does the GM have to go through the players agent?



Is there a structure set up in the CBA for how much a player will get per if they are claimed or do the Dolphins have to negotiate?



In short, anyone know the actual behind the scenes going ons leading to JPP or others being claimed?