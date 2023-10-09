 Questions for Brett and Jordan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Questions for Brett and Jordan

I would like to hear a breakdown on the difference in our running game from last year to this year. Obviously Achane has been big but the run blocking has also been much improved and we seem to be more committed to it as well.
 
I think a good topic would be the paradox of choices offensive weapon wise. We can beat a team with passing OR rushing or mix them up. However, predicting who is going to have the biggest day is becoming difficult even with Tua as a choice. Great place to be but a lot of tough choices out there fantasy wise with a Dolphins jersey on them.
 
