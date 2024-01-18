 Questions That Must Be Answered Before Formulating An Offseason Plan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Questions That Must Be Answered Before Formulating An Offseason Plan

Hopefully this link below won't be paywalled. I don't agree with all of this, but they are all reasonable questions to ask. Without posting the whole article, these are the questions:
-

Does the Mike McDaniel offense work? (author says it does not against better teams)

Is there too much on Tua’s plate? (author says yes)

What do you do at left tackle? (author suggests move on from Armstead)

How does your defense change without cornerback Xavien Howard? (author says keep him and pay him and take a $26mm cap hit)

Do you need nastier players to beat Buffalo and Baltimore? (author says yes)


www.orlandosentinel.com

Chris Perkins: Questions that must be answered before formulating a Dolphins offseason plan

Does the Mike McDaniel offense work? Do you need nastier players to beat Buffalo and Baltimore?
www.orlandosentinel.com www.orlandosentinel.com
 
What draft picks would it take to pry Herbert or Love from their teams, and what would it take to pry Tua from the Dolphiins?
 
It’s paywalled dude…
 
A lot of this has already been talked about to death in this forum. So I won’t answer
 
