Questions That Must Be Answered Before Formulating An Offseason Plan

Hopefully this link below won't be paywalled. I don't agree with all of this, but they are all reasonable questions to ask. Without posting the whole article, these are the questions:
Does the Mike McDaniel offense work? (author says it does not against better teams)
Is there too much on Tua’s plate? (author says yes)
What do you do at left tackle? (author suggests move on from Armstead)
How does your defense change without cornerback Xavien Howard? (author says keep him and pay him and take a $26mm cap hit)
Do you need nastier players to beat Buffalo and Baltimore? (author says yes)
Chris Perkins: Questions that must be answered before formulating a Dolphins offseason plan
Does the Mike McDaniel offense work? Do you need nastier players to beat Buffalo and Baltimore?
