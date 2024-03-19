 Quick and Dirty Cap Math | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quick and Dirty Cap Math

These are back of the envelope estimations... don't hold me to them.

OTC has us at 13.8m in space, but with 9 players left to be OFFICIALLY accounted. Let me take a crack at that.

First of all, remember that at this time of the year, only the top 51 salaries count, so when we sign the 9 unaccounted players, our 9 cheapest players will cease to count against our cap.

So take the 13.8m, then add the 8.4m that these players no longer absorb to the 13.8, and you get approximately 22.2m. This is the approximate space we have until the signed FAs are added back in.

De'Shawn Hand
Jack Driscoll
Benito Jones
Jordan Poyer
Shaq Barrett
Aaron Brewer
Jody Fortson
Jonathan Harris
Isaiah Wynn.

These 9 will absorb most (or all of this).

Barrett was listed as (up to) 9m, although it is probably more like 6m.
Poyer was listed as 2m.
Brewer was listed as 7m/year, although I bet his first year cost might be as low as 3-4m.
Hand, Jones, and Wynn all signed one year deals. So probably 2-3m each.
Harris and Driscoll? Maybe Robert Jones type money. Maybe 2m each.

With my back of the envelope estimates... that's all of it.

Signing another semi expensive player before the draft? Probably not gonna happen without either restructuring Hill or extending Tua with a low first year cost.
 
It's Grier

No one has a clue what rabbit he will pull out of his hat next whether or not we have cap space showing

He's done this time and again. If there is a player out there he wants he'll find a way to get him. Book it.

Might even be a trade as we have a couple future comp picks
 
Thats what I came up with last week. But then again its Grier so who knows.... We knew some restructures had to be made to afford these contracts. Between Tyreek and Bradley, Chubb's was the easier of the two. And much less problematic moving forward.
 
He might. We could convert Hill's salary to bonus, and then spend the difference.
But that hasn't been his M.O. so far this season. All of his acquisitions have been on the cheap side... and he's only stepped up and spent on marquee players of high end positions. Chubb, Ramsey, and Hill were all brought in to START and to STAR.

We are now discussing a depth position... 3rd or 4th target (depending on Jonnu). So, I'm thinking that he is bargain hunting, or alternately... waiting until after the draft to see which faded players are still waiting. At this point, 3m might do the trick.

But, like you said, he could surprise, but as I've shown, it would take another restructure or a Tua extension.
 
