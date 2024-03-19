Quick and Dirty Cap Math

These are back of the envelope estimations... don't hold me to them.



OTC has us at 13.8m in space, but with 9 players left to be OFFICIALLY accounted. Let me take a crack at that.



First of all, remember that at this time of the year, only the top 51 salaries count, so when we sign the 9 unaccounted players, our 9 cheapest players will cease to count against our cap.



So take the 13.8m, then add the 8.4m that these players no longer absorb to the 13.8, and you get approximately 22.2m. This is the approximate space we have until the signed FAs are added back in.



De'Shawn Hand

Jack Driscoll

Benito Jones

Jordan Poyer

Shaq Barrett

Aaron Brewer

Jody Fortson

Jonathan Harris

Isaiah Wynn.



These 9 will absorb most (or all of this).



Barrett was listed as (up to) 9m, although it is probably more like 6m.

Poyer was listed as 2m.

Brewer was listed as 7m/year, although I bet his first year cost might be as low as 3-4m.

Hand, Jones, and Wynn all signed one year deals. So probably 2-3m each.

Harris and Driscoll? Maybe Robert Jones type money. Maybe 2m each.



With my back of the envelope estimates... that's all of it.



Signing another semi expensive player before the draft? Probably not gonna happen without either restructuring Hill or extending Tua with a low first year cost.