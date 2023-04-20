Quick History: The Jock Tax

E30M3
Learn something new everyday. Here was mine today. Not that athletes had to pay taxes in other states, but why. And another reason FL > CA.
The jock tax requires athletes and other sports professionals to pay income tax in each state where they earn income. Given the nature of travel in sports, that means multiple states may apply jock tax to income earned by the same athlete as they travel around and play games in many different states.
Jalen Hurts Set to Lose Massive Chunk of $180 Million Guaranteed Money Due to Michael Jordan’s 90s Dominance
Jalen Hurts will have a massive chunk of his new big money contract with the Eagles taken out and Michael Jordan is to blame. Here's how.
