Quick offseason (draft/free agency) thought

PCmor
I think the Dolphins are in good shape at QB, RB, TE, C, DT and LB.
We need everything else.
Even with the win today, I felt we kind of one in spite of McDaniel. There were too many breakdowns of the kind we've seen this team make for years. I think a change is in order. I put my wild card guy to consider in the Kirby Smart thread, but that's contingent on who they get for GM.
The important thing, though, is I think we have a QB. And I think he might be more than a good QB. And I think that makes Miami a more attractive destination for coaches, front office personnel and players.
