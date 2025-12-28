 Quick offseason (draft/free agency) thought | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quick offseason (draft/free agency) thought

I think the Dolphins are in good shape at QB, RB, TE, C, DT and LB.

We need everything else.

Even with the win today, I felt we kind of one in spite of McDaniel. There were too many breakdowns of the kind we've seen this team make for years. I think a change is in order. I put my wild card guy to consider in the Kirby Smart thread, but that's contingent on who they get for GM.

The important thing, though, is I think we have a QB. And I think he might be more than a good QB. And I think that makes Miami a more attractive destination for coaches, front office personnel and players.
 
