DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 781
- Reaction score
- 1,828
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
Quick Takeaways from Miami's Preseason Loss to Atlanta - Miami Dolphins
Game Summary TDs: 0 Penalties: 8-72 Turnover battle: 0-4 Not much went right in the Dolphins’ 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in tonight’s pre-season game. You’d be hard-pressed to find some positives, but there were a few. The backup running back corps showed much promise. Veteran Miles...
dolphinstalk.com