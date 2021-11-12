 Quick takeaways | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quick takeaways

1. When we blitz and play man, not some zone prevent crap our Defense still has it.

2. It took the coaching staff 6 games to realize that, fans new in game one.

3. Our OLine is pure trash.

4. Red zone penalties need serious attention, as does red zone finishing.

5. Play calling still a bit to be desired, move the pocket please.

6. Winning feels good, enjoy this long week and keep the momentum going into next week.
 
7. Xavien Howard is awesome and can we please stop it with the trade talk any time we lose and he gives up a completion?

8. Say what you will, but Flores coached a brilliant game.

9. The goal to go penalties have been happening every week. The first person to be fired should be our o-line coach.
 
Our o-line isn’t good, but it was better than Baltimore’s o-line tonight. We had constant pressure.
 
I don't agree we just brought more guys than they could block every play and their passing game just wasn't crisp enough to make us pay. For the most part it was just pressure off the edge which they couldn't pick up with the guys also appearing to come up the middle.
 
By the way…we sure have looked better once the trading deadline passed. I think it affected players and coaches.
 
No Balt Oline is stout we brought the safeties and Lamar couldn’t take advantage of the middle of the field
 
Yeah. Beat the Colts and Jags and this season is full of opportunities...but that's not how the Fins roll. They race out to a 1 - 7 start and then try like hell to climb the hill. Losers lose. It's what they do. Flores is a loser.
 
