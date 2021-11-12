Quick takeaways

1. When we blitz and play man, not some zone prevent crap our Defense still has it.



2. It took the coaching staff 6 games to realize that, fans new in game one.



3. Our OLine is pure trash.



4. Red zone penalties need serious attention, as does red zone finishing.



5. Play calling still a bit to be desired, move the pocket please.



6. Winning feels good, enjoy this long week and keep the momentum going into next week.