Watching Chase Edmonds the last few weeks, I'm reminded of a quote from The Replacements:
"You're playing and you think everything is going fine. Then one thing goes wrong, and then another, and another. You try to fight back, but the harder you fight, the deeper you sink. Until you can't move...you can't breathe...because you're in over your head. Like quicksand"

It just seems like ever since he dropped that TD against Cincy he's been trying too hard or something. Like the harder he tries, the more seal-like his hands become. He's better than this I know it. Maybe not so much running, but I've seen him catching the ball in Arizona, and I know he's a much better pass catcher than this. I don't know how much longer his leash is, but I hope he gets this figured out and can be the contributor on this offense the front office paid him to be.
 
NY8123 said:
It is because given his tools he should be doing A LOT more. Right now he's like a reciprocating saw with no blade, worthless.
I agree. Just enough threads on him already.
 
