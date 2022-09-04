 Quiet time is a sign of arrival | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quiet time is a sign of arrival

I'm convalescing from surgery currently, but that's not entirely why I have not posted much... the main reason is that it's been quiet-- really, REALLY quiet.
Since cut day, we've only made 2 very marginal moves: we signed a pure special teams player to fill in for Fejedelem, and we signed a practice squad WR/punt returner to replace Bowden.

Brothers... this is good. No, this is really, REALLY good. We've made no moves because there weren't any players available who were clearly better than what we have. It's been yeeeears since we've been this deep, this ready to compete.

Sure, we've got a hole or two, and the bottom 4-5 players on even a Super Bowl squad are replacable-- but we didn't run to do that, because we didn't NEED to do that.

Sure, we could still open 1-3 with our first four games, but anyone could. This is a solid team.
 
I agree, I think we might start the seasons with some hiccups against the strong teams. But the middle of the season is the perfect stretch to gel as a team, finishing the season strong.
 
Wishing you a speedy recovery! On paper, IMO the Dolphins are maybe the 5th best team in the AFC, behind the Jills, Chargers, Broncos, Chiefs and maybe Bengals. Thing is, there are 4 other teams On Par with the Fins… the Titans, Broncos, Ravens, Raiders, and maybe the Colts or Steelers. The Browns have great talent but they are a Cluster. Just the sheer number of teams makes this year a real challenge, as the schedule has the Fins playing several of these teams. I think it will have to be in the draft where the Dolphins will need to focus, as there isn’t tons of cap space to repeat 2022’s FA haul. Of course, Tua must be what we hope he will be, and not have the sort of performance we saw in TN. I’m a Tua supporter so I have prayers up….and fingers crossed. Couldn’t hurt.
 
the roster is better for sure but I'm really excited about the coaching staff. MM is refreshing and he's put together a very good coaching staff. One more week and we're off
 
Oh we'll HAVE to focus on the draft next year, short of cutting Baker, there's no money to be had. But that's not a bad thing either. We have a young squad and most of it will be back... and as a playoff competitor, we now can sign guys like Flowers and Ingram to below market deals each year to fill short-term holes.

Honestly, this is the most optimistic that I've been in over a decade!
 
But moving them bottom 4 to 5 players every few weeks is so fun. Gives us some hope tell we see them play. Then sign 4 to 5 more to replace them. Rinse and repeat every year to mediocrity.
 
