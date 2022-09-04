Quiet time is a sign of arrival

I'm convalescing from surgery currently, but that's not entirely why I have not posted much... the main reason is that it's been quiet-- really, REALLY quiet.

Since cut day, we've only made 2 very marginal moves: we signed a pure special teams player to fill in for Fejedelem, and we signed a practice squad WR/punt returner to replace Bowden.



Brothers... this is good. No, this is really, REALLY good. We've made no moves because there weren't any players available who were clearly better than what we have. It's been yeeeears since we've been this deep, this ready to compete.



Sure, we've got a hole or two, and the bottom 4-5 players on even a Super Bowl squad are replacable-- but we didn't run to do that, because we didn't NEED to do that.



Sure, we could still open 1-3 with our first four games, but anyone could. This is a solid team.