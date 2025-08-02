 Quinn Ewers QB class with Gruden… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quinn Ewers QB class with Gruden…

Avigatorx said:
If he was drafted in the first round by one of the QB needy teams like the Browns or Vegas, he'd probably be starting.

We stole this kid in the 7th round and I'm glad we have the luxury of letting him sit his rookie year.
People forget that he was the number one prospect in the country coming out of high school?
 
I agree…however just like Marino, when the time is right you just play him.

This is not to big for this kid…He believes in himself!
 
I wonder if anyone can find another view of this clip. Seems like a nice pass, he's right handed and got there fast and across his body. The camera dude had to move away too early to see if he threw it planting his feet or he threw it not setting his feet and rolling out across his body throw. The latter shows pretty good arm strength and nice to see, but cant tell because....camera guy. I'm talking about last roll out deep pass.

 
