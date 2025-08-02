Quinn Ewers QB class with Gruden…

BlueFin
People forget that he was the number one prospect in the country coming out of high school?If he was drafted in the first round by one of the QB needy teams like the Browns or Vegas, he'd probably be starting.
We stole this kid in the 7th round and I'm glad we have the luxury of letting him sit his rookie year.
We all know what Tua can do. I hope dolphins play Ewers and Wilson alot in preseason.
They did and for what reason we will never know...
I believe it was because, due to his injuries last year, he is viewed as a 2-3 year project, and only so many teams were looking for that.