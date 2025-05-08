 Quinn Ewers signs 4 year contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quinn Ewers signs 4 year contract

He gets 100K per year, free use of the soda vending machine, all the Hubba Bubba he can chew and free parking in front of the team facilities...but only in the off-season, during the season he parks in the North 40 with the other rooks. 🤣
 
I hope im wrong about Ewers, but I've always thought he was gonna end up selling insurance soon after his college career ended.

He's never impressed me and I've watched more Texas games the last two seasons than any other college team, trying to get a glimpse of Manning. Ewers never impressed me for one second.
 
MrChadRico said:
He got chance. He should off stay college another yr. Might been top pick in 2026. Qb u never know. Some answer bell and lot dont in NFL. Maybe this who dolphins want. Gave him 2 yr and less see what happens.
 
MrChadRico said:
I hope you’re wrong too…! I was impressed with him…who beats Alabama and Michigan on the road by double digits?
 
NY8123 said:
Dont forget he has a wing man for picking up cougars now.
 
MrChadRico said:
I hope you are wrong, we all do.
My question, and it can’t really be answered, is what if we had taken Sanders at 144 and then used the Ewers pick (#231?) on DL, OL, CB, or S. Which way would have been better?
 
I'ma do the stank face every time he scores.....on the field I mean...

silent but deadly fart GIF by Martin Mandela Morrow
 
Jssanto said:
Much rather have Ewers than Sanders. I already have so much resentment towards the Dolphins, had they drafted Samders, I may have officially turned in my fan card.
 
