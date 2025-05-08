Quinn Ewers signs 4 year contract

Nublar7
First of the draft picks to be under contract.
He got chance. He should off stay college another yr. Might been top pick in 2026. Qb u never know. Some answer bell and lot dont in NFL. Maybe this who dolphins want. Gave him 2 yr and less see what happens.I hope im wrong about Ewers, but I've always thought he was gonna end up selling insurance soon after his college career ended.
He's never impressed me and I've watched more Texas games the last two seasons than any other college team, trying to get a glimpse of Manning. Ewers never impressed me for one second.
I may be wrong but I thought day 3 folks usually sign 3 year deals. Maybe that’s just udfas.
I hope you’re wrong too…! I was impressed with him…who beats Alabama and Michigan on the road by double digits?I hope im wrong about Ewers, but I've always thought he was gonna end up selling insurance soon after his college career ended.
Dont forget he has a wing man for picking up cougars now.He gets 100K per year, free use of the soda vending machine, all the Hubba Bubba he can chew and free parking in front of the team facilities...but only in the off-season, during the season he parks in the North 40 with the other rooks.
I hope you are wrong, we all do.I hope im wrong about Ewers, but I've always thought he was gonna end up selling insurance soon after his college career ended.
Much rather have Ewers than Sanders. I already have so much resentment towards the Dolphins, had they drafted Samders, I may have officially turned in my fan card.I hope you are wrong, we all do.
My question, and it can’t really be answered, is what if we had taken Sanders at 144 and then used the Ewers pick (#231?) on DL, OL, CB, or S. Which way would have been better?