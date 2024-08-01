 Quinton Bell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pass-rusher Quinton Bell is making a name for himself at Dolphins training camp...Bell has emerged as someone who will be ready to help out Mike McDaniel if the third-year head coach calls his number.

When Chubb and Phillips return and join Chop, Kamara, Bell and Murphy i'm wondering if Shaq Barrett's roster spot have been at risk by mid-season if he hadn't retired.
 
When Chubb and Phillips return and join Chop, Kamara, Bell and Murphy i'm wondering if Shaq Barrett's roster spot have been at risk by mid-season if he hadn't retired.
Don’t forget Campbell who can also play at the edge
 
Don’t forget Campbell who can also play at the edge
I really can't see Campbell in that role. He's ok as a 3-4 de or a 4-3 tackle or de. But playing him on the edge out in space with his lack of speed at his age would be a mistake in my book.
 
I really can't see Campbell in that role. He's ok as a 3-4 de or a 4-3 tackle or de. But playing him on the edge out in space with his lack of speed at his age would be a mistake in my book.
It looks like we might now actually have some good depth at edge now. Campbell is better suited and needed more at DT.
Keeps the offense guessing. Probably wont’ be his primary role, but he can set the edge, which others may not be able to early in the season depending upon return of Jaelyn Phillips. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got 40 or so snaps there throughout the year. Helps disguise things and confuse the defense. And don’t forget we’ve got Ogbah and Seiler…
 
I really can't see Campbell in that role. He's ok as a 3-4 de or a 4-3 tackle or de. But playing him on the edge out in space with his lack of speed at his age would be a mistake in my book.
Totally agree, Campbell is either a 3-4 DE or a 4-3 DT.
 
When Chubb and Phillips return and join Chop, Kamara, Bell and Murphy i'm wondering if Shaq Barrett's roster spot have been at risk by mid-season if he hadn't retired.
I think he saw the writing on the wall tbh
 
It looks like we might now actually have some good depth at edge now. Campbell is better suited and needed more at DT.
Especially at his weight, reportedly up 20 from last year which is not a good sign if true
 
