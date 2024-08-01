Quinton Bell

Charlie Rivers
Don’t forget Campbell who can also play at the edgeWhen Chubb and Phillips return and join Chop, Kamara, Bell and Murphy i'm wondering if Shaq Barrett's roster spot have been at risk by mid-season if he hadn't retired.
It looks like we might now actually have some good depth at edge now. Campbell is better suited and needed more at DT.Don’t forget Campbell who can also play at the edge
I really can't see Campbell in that role. He's ok as a 3-4 de or a 4-3 tackle or de. But playing him on the edge out in space with his lack of speed at his age would be a mistake in my book.Don’t forget Campbell who can also play at the edge
I really can't see Campbell in that role. He's ok as a 3-4 de or a 4-3 tackle or de. But playing him on the edge out in space with his lack of speed at his age would be a mistake in my book.
Keeps the offense guessing. Probably wont’ be his primary role, but he can set the edge, which others may not be able to early in the season depending upon return of Jaelyn Phillips. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got 40 or so snaps there throughout the year. Helps disguise things and confuse the defense. And don’t forget we’ve got Ogbah and Seiler…It looks like we might now actually have some good depth at edge now. Campbell is better suited and needed more at DT.
Totally agree, Campbell is either a 3-4 DE or a 4-3 DT.I really can't see Campbell in that role. He's ok as a 3-4 de or a 4-3 tackle or de. But playing him on the edge out in space with his lack of speed at his age would be a mistake in my book.
I think he saw the writing on the wall tbhWhen Chubb and Phillips return and join Chop, Kamara, Bell and Murphy i'm wondering if Shaq Barrett's roster spot have been at risk by mid-season if he hadn't retired.
Especially at his weight, reportedly up 20 from last year which is not a good sign if trueIt looks like we might now actually have some good depth at edge now. Campbell is better suited and needed more at DT.