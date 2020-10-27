Quotes About Tua From Teammates

Mixed Feelings for Gesicki Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki never hid his affection for Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he's also excited to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do at quarterback

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is 'everything you want in a quarterback.' Dolphins players revered Ryan Fitzpatrick, but they're all super-excited about Tua Tagovailoa's debut

Teammates Impressed by Tua's Practice Work Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa has made a good impression on his teammates as a rookie so far

" Super excited for Tua," Gesicki said. "I think he's done a great job dating all the way back to college. With rehab. Getting healthy. Being put in a position to be where he is right now. Where he's the starting quarterback for our football team. He's practiced hard. He's got a great work ethic. He's done all the right things. Preparing for this moment. Super excited for him. Cannot wait to get out there and just get to work with him at full-speed practice."

"I think he's got every throw in the book and I think he's got the intelligence to make all the reads and he's got the legs to be able to escape pressure," Gesicki said.

"Tua's done a phenomenal job earning everybody's respect in the locker room and then obviously everybody's respect outside of the locker room upstairs, giving him this opportunity," Gesicki said. "He's earned it and I'm excited for him."

"I've seen a lot of him in practice, how athletic he is, how incredible of a player he is," Shaq Lawson said. "You get to see it Sunday this week. It's going to be incredible."

How would Lawson describe Tua?

"So dangerous," Lawson said.