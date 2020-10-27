Quotes About Tua From Teammates

" Super excited for Tua," Gesicki said. "I think he's done a great job dating all the way back to college. With rehab. Getting healthy. Being put in a position to be where he is right now. Where he's the starting quarterback for our football team. He's practiced hard. He's got a great work ethic. He's done all the right things. Preparing for this moment. Super excited for him. Cannot wait to get out there and just get to work with him at full-speed practice."

Mixed Feelings for Gesicki

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki never hid his affection for Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he's also excited to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do at quarterback
"I think he’s got every throw in the book and I think he’s got the intelligence to make all the reads and he’s got the legs to be able to escape pressure," Gesicki said.

"Tua's done a phenomenal job earning everybody’s respect in the locker room and then obviously everybody’s respect outside of the locker room upstairs, giving him this opportunity," Gesicki said. "He’s earned it and I’m excited for him.”

"I've seen a lot of him in practice, how athletic he is, how incredible of a player he is," Shaq Lawson said. "You get to see it Sunday this week. It's going to be incredible."

How would Lawson describe Tua?

"So dangerous," Lawson said.

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is 'everything you want in a quarterback.'

Dolphins players revered Ryan Fitzpatrick, but they're all super-excited about Tua Tagovailoa's debut
Teammates Impressed by Tua's Practice Work

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa has made a good impression on his teammates as a rookie so far
Nice fodder.

Watching Kyler Murray and the growth of that Franchise in year 2, is something we can all hope for.

Let's sit back and watch where we end up with Christmas type expectations.

Good luck young man.
 
Hopefully Tua turns out to be the great QB that so many think he will be. Because if he doesn't, most of the members on this board will be on depression medication.
 
1972forever said:
Hopefully Tua turns out to be the great QB that so many think he will be. Because if he doesn’t, most of the members on this board will be on depression medication.
Just can’t get your head around How sensational this player is I feel sad for you
 
