Raekwon Davis better at DE?

I cant help but wonder this. Davis, was a DE in college. We know how often Flo loves to utilize people in odd ways. I feel like Raekwon is being grossly misused in our Defense. He is built like a monster DE. Typically, DT are big and slow block absorbers and run stoppers. I would love to see Davis moved to the Edge. I think he would dominate.

Next year we could search for a big monster DT that is more in line with the norm.