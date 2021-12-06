 Raekwon Davis better at DE? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raekwon Davis better at DE?

KingHydra

KingHydra

Jan 29, 2021
West Palm Beach
I cant help but wonder this. Davis, was a DE in college. We know how often Flo loves to utilize people in odd ways. I feel like Raekwon is being grossly misused in our Defense. He is built like a monster DE. Typically, DT are big and slow block absorbers and run stoppers. I would love to see Davis moved to the Edge. I think he would dominate.
Next year we could search for a big monster DT that is more in line with the norm.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Feb 26, 2004
New Jersey
KingHydra said:
I agree to a point. The only concern would be lateral movement to set the edge. No questioning his strength, power and length. Always felt he was being miscast as a NT.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Sep 19, 2009
Well he would be a great edge setter, but the only pass rush you would get from him is pure bull rush. On early downs it might be ok, but why put a round peg in a square hole.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Mar 17, 2021
Phoenix
"Defensive ends in the 3–4 defense average a height of 6′3″–6′8″ and a weight of 285–315 lbs"

Raekwon is 6'7" 330.
 
