Raekwon Davis...

DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
4,150
Reaction score
2,412
this doesn't look like a 2nd rounder. He's being handled 1v1 a lot in this Auburn game.


When he was head up with Damian Lewis, it was a stalemate. Not good or bad on Davis part. Lewis can play. Hunt can play 2 positions which is why I liked him over Lewis.


This is not really a scathing attack on Davis. It's just my protest at what I see as an overdraft, or a player benefitting from playing at 'Bama.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom