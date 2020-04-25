Raekwon Davis...

this doesn't look like a 2nd rounder. He's being handled 1v1 a lot in this Auburn game.





When he was head up with Damian Lewis, it was a stalemate. Not good or bad on Davis part. Lewis can play. Hunt can play 2 positions which is why I liked him over Lewis.





This is not really a scathing attack on Davis. It's just my protest at what I see as an overdraft, or a player benefitting from playing at 'Bama.