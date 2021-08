He certainly looked like a 4-3 DT or 3-4 DE coming out of college. A lot of the confusion around his selection seemed to be people wondering how we’d use him in our system. Particularly due to the fact he was more of a run stuffer than pass rusher at Alabama. His transition to NT has gone spectacularly well for a move many of us were not expecting the team to make. If he can take the next step as a rusher, even if it’s just to collapse the pocket and get pressure in the QB’s face, he could become a true 3 down player. I have high hopes for him year 2.