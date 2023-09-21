Raheem Mostert: Statistical Anomaly

FinFilbert
I don't know if any of you guys caught this article or not, but I found it quite interesting when you look at the math. Hope you enjoy as much as I did.
Miami Dolphins News: Raheem Mostert's Ridiculous Week 2 Is Explained Best by Math
Raheem Mostert went for 121 yards and 2 TDs in the Miami Dolphins' win over the Patriots -- a great day for any age, but an unheard of day for someone his age.
www.profootballnetwork.com