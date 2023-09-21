 Raheem Mostert: Statistical Anomaly | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raheem Mostert: Statistical Anomaly

I don't know if any of you guys caught this article or not, but I found it quite interesting when you look at the math. Hope you enjoy as much as I did.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Miami Dolphins News: Raheem Mostert's Ridiculous Week 2 Is Explained Best by Math

Raheem Mostert went for 121 yards and 2 TDs in the Miami Dolphins' win over the Patriots -- a great day for any age, but an unheard of day for someone his age.
I love it and I love Mike brought him to us
 
Mostert is the ONLY Dolphin I've ever considered when buying a jersey. I looked it up today and it was $129.99. I'm still considering.

In any case, I hope he balls out for the win again, especially since I have him on my FF team 8)
 
