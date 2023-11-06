 Raheem Mostert | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This guy is incredible, he fought his way to make it into the NFL, he finally balls out with niners and has injury issues. He comes here and has a solid first year as a 30 year old RB, which is crazy. All offseason Miami is in talks for big name RBs and just over the half way point he's on track for one of the greatest RB seasons in dolphins history. He's not gonna have the volume to get Ricky numbers but he may set TD YPC franchise records.
 
One of my favorite players but man he's got the fumblitis this year. Not known as a fumbler, either.
 
It made sense for Miami to try and get someone like Taylor. Mostert will be 32 next year, this is likely his career year followed by significant regression next year. Taylor is 24 and has 4-5 good seasons left.
 
It's a combination of Tua, play calls, and bad luck. Sometimes on the toss plays Tua absolutely launches the toss to the RB (I think they want it fast in play design) but it makes it a difficult catch for the backs we saw a fumble from a toss today. Willie gay also absolutely unloaded a perfect punch on Mostert and he had another fumble this year from a similar punch. Then we have had at least 1-2 fumbles on the exchange which is likely due to read option or play action where one guy (Tua or Mostert) is expecting other to do opposite of what they do.
 
Ahmed gets tackled by a gentle breeze. Too small for any YAC and not fast enough to make guys miss. Achane and Mostert are doing crazy things.
 
7.1 ypc today on only 12 carries with a TD…

Mostert and the running game behind 2 backup Guards were not the problem today.
 
He got lucky on a fumble that pretty much would have ended the game earlier.
 
When Achane is back, Ahmed isn't active. It will be Mostert, Achane, and Wilson.
 
