Raheem Mostert

This guy is incredible, he fought his way to make it into the NFL, he finally balls out with niners and has injury issues. He comes here and has a solid first year as a 30 year old RB, which is crazy. All offseason Miami is in talks for big name RBs and just over the half way point he's on track for one of the greatest RB seasons in dolphins history. He's not gonna have the volume to get Ricky numbers but he may set TD YPC franchise records.