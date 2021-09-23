Raider Fans Self Analysis From Fan Forum

I like to look at other teams forums to get an idea of what their fans think their weaknesses are.



Posting some of the topics Raider Fans are discussing in regards to our upcoming game.

1. Feel it could be a trap game, following two big wins and facing division foe Chargers on Monday night following the Dolphins game.

2. Offense struggles in the red zone.

3. Carr's ankle is a worry, don't want Peterman to play.

4. Likely no Jacobs at RB due to injury. More Drake?

5. Half of OL is dealing with injuries including Incognito and Leatherwood.

6. DL gap discipline is hit and miss against run but solid pass rush.

7. Worried Carr may be too aggressive and get burned by the Miami secondary.

Some are saying our secondary is not as good as the Ravens or Steelers but a couple of their posters are pushing back with talk of our top CB tandem.



These are the key worries from a Raider forum.



Additionally, posting that 38 NFL teams have played 3x previous season 10+ win games to open a season, 22 of those won the first two (Like the Raiders have) but none have won all three.



With these worries, what are the ways to best approach these weaknesses and use them to the Dolphins' advantage?