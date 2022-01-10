 @Raiders g | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

@Raiders g

That missed P.I. call vs Raiders and losing to Jags killed Miami season
 
I think it was passing on Herbert, Jefferson, and Taylor that killed Miami’s season.
 
I think it was passing on Herbert, Jefferson, and Taylor that killed Miami’s season.
The Chargers had the same record as the Dolphins this year and Herbert had a much better offensive team to work with. Tua has a better winning percentage that Herbert. So while I agree Jefferson and Taylor would be great additions to the Dolphins. I just don’t see Herbert being an upgrade over Tua.

Herbert has a stronger arm but he’s not a better QB, imo.
 
The Chargers had the same record as the Dolphins this year and Herbert had a much better offensive team to work with. Tua has a better winning percentage that Herbert. So while I agree Jefferson and Taylor would be great additions to the Dolphins. I just don’t see Herbert being an upgrade over Tua.

Lol. Appreciate that at a time like this.
 
The Chargers had the same record as the Dolphins this year and Herbert had a much better offensive team to work with. Tua has a better winning percentage that Herbert. So while I agree Jefferson and Taylor would be great additions to the Dolphins. I just don’t see Herbert being an upgrade over Tua.

I respect you and think your posts are always level-headed and logical. Just can’t agree here.
 
The Chargers had the same record as the Dolphins this year and Herbert had a much better offensive team to work with. Tua has a better winning percentage that Herbert. So while I agree Jefferson and Taylor would be great additions to the Dolphins. I just don’t see Herbert being an upgrade over Tua.

I'm not sure about all that. Seems to be a pretty big difference to me. To each his own, though. I just want to win whether it's with Tua or anyone else.
 
