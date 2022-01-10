@Raiders g

The Chargers had the same record as the Dolphins this year and Herbert had a much better offensive team to work with. Tua has a better winning percentage that Herbert. So while I agree Jefferson and Taylor would be great additions to the Dolphins. I just don’t see Herbert being an upgrade over Tua.I think it was passing on Herbert, Jefferson, and Taylor that killed Miami’s season.
Bringing back Jesse Davis for the season ruined our seasonHaving Brissett play for a month ruined our season.
