Raiders kicker Carlson

And now a 60 yarder from KC backup that will give the Chiefs extra momentum going into locker room……they will win this game.Just made a stress free 53 and 51 yarder, I’m not posting this to say I told you so, I’m just saying these kicks have to be made, the good ones make them on the regular now, that’s a fact.
And now a 60 yarder from KC backup that will give the Chiefs extra momentum going into locker room……they will win this game.
I think most kickers miss some 50+ yard field goals here and there. Not saying I don't expect him to make it, but also understand he's going to miss some of them too. Few kickers are perfect from that distance.I don’t know why many don’t expect Sanders to hit a 54 yard FG. he gets paid like he hits them regularly. I knew Sanders was going to miss it when he lined up for it. He can’t be counted on.
We would have had the momentum and the Jets would have had to drive a longer field. It seemed to kill the "spirit" of the teamWould have liked to see Sanders hit the 54 yarder, but not sure it would have changed the outcome. Who knows maybe Miami takes the lead there and the Jets don't respond to the pressure. However, overall the Jets deserved the win and out played Miami. Also, I'm not saying this was the reason for the two 50+ yard misses on the season, but has anyone else noticed that Sanders' consistency drasticly changes everytime they change holders or snappers? Seems like he'll have a good year with one holder or snapper, but as soon as they make a change his ability drops. Then if they change to a holder or snapper he clicks with he looks good again.
Give Mahomes a second and he’ll take a mile.
We would have had the momentum and the Jets would have had to drive a longer field. It seemed to kill the "spirit" of the team