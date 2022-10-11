Raiders kicker Carlson

Would have liked to see Sanders hit the 54 yarder, but not sure it would have changed the outcome. Who knows maybe Miami takes the lead there and the Jets don't respond to the pressure. However, overall the Jets deserved the win and out played Miami. Also, I'm not saying this was the reason for the two 50+ yard misses on the season, but has anyone else noticed that Sanders' consistency drasticly changes everytime they change holders or snappers? Seems like he'll have a good year with one holder or snapper, but as soon as they make a change his ability drops. Then if they change to a holder or snapper he clicks with he looks good again.