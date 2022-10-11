 Raiders kicker Carlson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raiders kicker Carlson

rlandn

rlandn

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
203
Reaction score
398
Location
Canada
rlandn said:
Just made a stress free 53 and 51 yarder, I’m not posting this to say I told you so, I’m just saying these kicks have to be made, the good ones make them on the regular now, that’s a fact.
Click to expand...
And now a 60 yarder from KC backup that will give the Chiefs extra momentum going into locker room……they will win this game.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,522
Reaction score
7,508
Would have liked to see Sanders hit the 54 yarder, but not sure it would have changed the outcome. Who knows maybe Miami takes the lead there and the Jets don't respond to the pressure. However, overall the Jets deserved the win and out played Miami. Also, I'm not saying this was the reason for the two 50+ yard misses on the season, but has anyone else noticed that Sanders' consistency drasticly changes everytime they change holders or snappers? Seems like he'll have a good year with one holder or snapper, but as soon as they make a change his ability drops. Then if they change to a holder or snapper he clicks with he looks good again.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,943
Reaction score
5,266
Yeah, Sanders should be counted on to make that FG.

It was not as bad a call as people make it out to be. Just a bad kick

If you can't count on Sanders there, might as well go for it on every 4th down
 
D

daryl

Club Member
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
1,254
Reaction score
986
rlandn said:
And now a 60 yarder from KC backup that will give the Chiefs extra momentum going into locker room……they will win this game.
Click to expand...

Give Mahomes a second and he’ll take a mile.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,522
Reaction score
7,508
Dolph N.Fan said:
I don’t know why many don’t expect Sanders to hit a 54 yard FG. he gets paid like he hits them regularly. I knew Sanders was going to miss it when he lined up for it. He can’t be counted on.
Click to expand...
I think most kickers miss some 50+ yard field goals here and there. Not saying I don't expect him to make it, but also understand he's going to miss some of them too. Few kickers are perfect from that distance.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,869
Reaction score
4,586
gregorygrant83 said:
Would have liked to see Sanders hit the 54 yarder, but not sure it would have changed the outcome. Who knows maybe Miami takes the lead there and the Jets don't respond to the pressure. However, overall the Jets deserved the win and out played Miami. Also, I'm not saying this was the reason for the two 50+ yard misses on the season, but has anyone else noticed that Sanders' consistency drasticly changes everytime they change holders or snappers? Seems like he'll have a good year with one holder or snapper, but as soon as they make a change his ability drops. Then if they change to a holder or snapper he clicks with he looks good again.
Click to expand...
We would have had the momentum and the Jets would have had to drive a longer field. It seemed to kill the "spirit" of the team
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,943
Reaction score
5,266
daryl said:
Give Mahomes a second and he’ll take a mile.
Click to expand...

Yeah, but Mahomes seems to get very generous clock handling.

Amazing how slow the clock seems to run in those situations for Mahomes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom