Raiders taking calls on Michael Mayer

As they should be, he’s a talented TE.
I’m not sure what I’m offering for him at this point but I’m definitely offering something. Only Iowa can say they produce better TEs than Notre Dame, and he was the best TE ND has ever had.
Wouldn’t make sense for the Raiders to just give him away though, so I don’t think pick 135 is going to do it.
Something to keep an eye on. Would be nice to check that need off immediately with a 3rd year player instead of a rookie.
Wouldn’t be shocked if he returns to the state he played college ball in, which also close to his home town in Kentucky. As is Cincinnati.
Raiders have talked to other teams about a possible Michael Mayer trade
A year before the Raiders landed generational tight end Brock Bowers in round one, they used a second-round pick on tight end Michael Mayer.
www.nbcsports.com
