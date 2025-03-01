 Raiders taking calls on Michael Mayer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raiders taking calls on Michael Mayer

As they should be, he’s a talented TE.

Raiders have talked to other teams about a possible Michael Mayer trade

A year before the Raiders landed generational tight end Brock Bowers in round one, they used a second-round pick on tight end Michael Mayer.
I’m not sure what I’m offering for him at this point but I’m definitely offering something. Only Iowa can say they produce better TEs than Notre Dame, and he was the best TE ND has ever had.

Wouldn’t make sense for the Raiders to just give him away though, so I don’t think pick 135 is going to do it.

Something to keep an eye on. Would be nice to check that need off immediately with a 3rd year player instead of a rookie.

Wouldn’t be shocked if he returns to the state he played college ball in, which also close to his home town in Kentucky. As is Cincinnati.
 
Can you share any info on him as I am not familiar? What would you consider fair compensation?

edit: a bit of research indicate he hasn't shown much at all in the NFL but may have some potential so I would think fair compensation may be low
 
If its been a disappointing 2 seasons so far...would our 3rd get it done if Grier was interested?
 
phinfan33 said:
If its been a disappointing 2 seasons so far...would our 3rd get it done if Grier was interested?
Probably not, but that would be his value to me.

His measurements all came back disappointing at the combine, and he’s been a so-so pro so far. He is still a probable longtime contributor with starter upside, so he’s well worth a late third, but I wouldn’t give more than that.
 
www.nbcsports.com

Notre dame TEs in the NFL have been nothing more than blocking TEs.
 
When you give up on a player, you can't expect much in a trade...

If the price is more than a 6th or 7th round pick... BIG pass.
 
onlyindade3051 said:
6th round
What's that saying about TEs...if they're gonna be worth anything, it's usually during their 3rd season when they start coming on and showing it. This upcoming season will be his 3rd, and with Bowers being that rare instant hit at TE, perhaps a change of scenery is what young Mayers needs. My reasoning for tossing out our 3rd rd pick is because it's a comp pick, he was a 2nd rd pick, and maybe Grier could recoup that pick in a trade down from 13.
 
www.nbcsports.com

Hill to Raiders for Mayer and a 3rd round pick?
 
The Ghost said:
I was thinking that, but was going for a 2nd rounder instead of a 3rd.

I think we could get more for Hill by making two separate trades.

I want to trade Hill but it has to be ideal for us.
Agree. I think the Raiders might have interest in Hill.
 
Career stats


Career stats
Year
Year		Team
Team		REC
Total receptions		YDS
Receiving yards		AVG
Receiving yards per reception		TD
Receiving touchdowns
2024
2024		LV21
21		156
156		7.4
7.4		0
0
2023
2023		LV27
27		304
304		11.3
11.3		2
2
Career
Career		48
48		460
460		9.6
9.6
 
