 Rain concerns? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rain concerns?

Anyone worried about the team playing in the rain?

  • No, they'll be fine.

    Votes: 10 66.7%

  • Yes, remember the Titans game.

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • On the fence.🤷‍♂️

    Votes: 4 26.7%
  • Total voters
    15
Im very suprised the NFL hasnt made an announcement about closing the roof. peole are coming in and want to be prepared, 80 % rain so close the ****ing thing and let the fans and players enjoy the stadium..
 
Speaking of weather...

Last night, I watched the replay of the recent pats/Phins game.

The cheatriots were wearing darker colors & did not complain about the heat.
 
utahphinsfan said:
Speaking of weather...

Last night, I watched the replay of the recent pats/Phins game.

The cheatriots were wearing darker colors & did not complain about the heat.
Click to expand...

It was a beautiful day on Sunday, windy even which is rare.

I wear glasses & they fog up 8 out of 10 times when I walk outside due to the humidity. No fogging last Sunday.

There was not significant heat for them to complain about.
 
marino13zach54 said:
It was a beautiful day on Sunday, windy even which is rare.

I wear glasses & they fog up 8 out of 10 times when I walk outside due to the humidity. No fogging last Sunday.

There was not significant heat for them to complain about.
Click to expand...

I was throwing shade (pun intended) at beefalo for their excuse after the game in Sept 2022.
 
Kelce’s GF would melt. The Wicked Witch of Wyomissing won’t be there if it’s raining.
 
The weather is irrelevant. Its the same for both teams. If we can't handle it - that's on Coaching and I am confident that our coaching is significantly better than it has been in past seasons...
 
Fin-Loco said:
I would assume roof closing would be up to the Chiefs. They are the home team. But, both offenses need dry weather to max out their performance so I figure it should be closed.
Click to expand...
I'm pretty sure the NFL will tell them to close the damn roof if it's raining.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom