Rain concerns?

Anyone worried about the rain?
Hopefully they just close the lid on that place, can't imagine they'd want anything less than the best available playing conditions for this marquee matchup.
No because they have a retractable roof on that stadium.
I would assume roof closing would be up to the Chiefs. They are the home team. But, both offenses need dry weather to max out their performance so I figure it should be closed.
Speaking of weather...
Last night, I watched the replay of the recent pats/Phins game.
The cheatriots were wearing darker colors & did not complain about the heat.
I'd assume it's up to the NFL.
It was a beautiful day on Sunday, windy even which is rare.
I wear glasses & they fog up 8 out of 10 times when I walk outside due to the humidity. No fogging last Sunday.
There was not significant heat for them to complain about.
I'm pretty sure the NFL will tell them to close the damn roof if it's raining.
Kelce’s GF would melt. The Wicked Witch of Wyomissing won’t be there if it’s raining.