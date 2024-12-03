Rams claimed former first round pick Emmanuel Forbes off waivers

VAFinsfan72
My question is why didn't we?
He was the Commanders first round pick in 2023.
He has not been good which is of course why he was waived but he was a first round pick only a year ago.
Ramsey and Fuller are both 30 and Cam Smith is probably going on IR and its looking like he is more likely to be a bust than to pan out.
The Rams are 6-6 so we are higher on the waiver wire order than they are.
