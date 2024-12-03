 Rams claimed former first round pick Emmanuel Forbes off waivers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rams claimed former first round pick Emmanuel Forbes off waivers

My question is why didn't we?

He was the Commanders first round pick in 2023.

He has not been good which is of course why he was waived but he was a first round pick only a year ago.

Ramsey and Fuller are both 30 and Cam Smith is probably going on IR and its looking like he is more likely to be a bust than to pan out.

The Rams are 6-6 so we are higher on the waiver wire order than they are.
 
We've got so much talent on our team right now that we can't afford to cut anyone.

🤣
 
I actually remember when he was drafted by the Commanders, I was hoping they would select DB Christian Gonzalez so the Pats wouldn't get him but of course they chose Forbes instead and the Pats chose Gonzalez with the next pick. Their former GM has a lot in common with Grier lol.
 
I’d have put in a claim based on talent alone considering we have a myth of a player on the 53 in Ethan Bonner. Nonstop raving about him all offseason and he’s never active on Sundays, like Mo Kamara.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Pretty sure when Miami claimed Jack Stoll they dropped in waiver priority
Oh ok I thought waiver priority was based purely on record.

Leave it up to Grier to ruin our waiver priority on a player who will never play for us when we could have had a player who might end up being a future starter and could even play for us now with as depleted as our secondary is.
 
