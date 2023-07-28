Ramsay - Looking on the bright side.

Ozfin
Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Sep 6, 2019
17,698
87,719
you tell me and we will both know
Yes we all wish it didn't happen, but lets find some positives.
- least it happened at the start of TC so giving Fangio plenty of time to adjust his plans and schemes. Better than in the first/second game when he would have to adjust on the fly.
- until surgery is done and rehab starts may be it is on the lower side of damage so he could return earlier than expected.
- If he doesn't come back till December he is a hell of a in season recruit and being an experienced pro will find it far easier to come to terms with the defensive schemes than a rookie. Also means the second time round against the Jets and Bills we should have a better D and they will have to adjust their game plans from the first game.
- extra snaps available in both TC and games gives KK more chances to continue on from a very solid rookie season. Cam gets the chance to develop quicker. Trill gets more opportunity to see if he can make the 53. Yes still a long shot in my eyes Ig gets a chance to give us some thing back for drafting him.
