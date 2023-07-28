 Ramsay - Looking on the bright side. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsay - Looking on the bright side.

Yes we all wish it didn't happen, but lets find some positives.

- least it happened at the start of TC so giving Fangio plenty of time to adjust his plans and schemes. Better than in the first/second game when he would have to adjust on the fly.
- until surgery is done and rehab starts may be it is on the lower side of damage so he could return earlier than expected.
- If he doesn't come back till December he is a hell of a in season recruit and being an experienced pro will find it far easier to come to terms with the defensive schemes than a rookie. Also means the second time round against the Jets and Bills we should have a better D and they will have to adjust their game plans from the first game.
- extra snaps available in both TC and games gives KK more chances to continue on from a very solid rookie season. Cam gets the chance to develop quicker. Trill gets more opportunity to see if he can make the 53. Yes still a long shot in my eyes Ig gets a chance to give us some thing back for drafting him.
 
If he’s back in December, this isn’t a killer. My concern is that he won’t be back this season. If someone could guarantee me December is worst case scenario, I’m not terribly concerned. The difference between Ramsey and no Ramsey is supposed to be Super Bowl contender vs. first round exit, not playoff team vs. non-playoff team. We don’t need him for October.
 
While I appreciate the attempt at positivity after losing Ramsey for what appears the majority of this season. I think losing Ramsey is a major issue for the secondary.

Needham is presently on PUP and how effective he might be once he is active is still a major question.

Smith is a rookie who has yet to play a down in the NFL and while he might eventually become a solid CB in the NFL, I suspect he will struggle as most young CB’s do when they have to play in their rookie season.

Williams has played in only one game in the NFL the past two years and he is still looking to make his first tackle in the NFL. I thought before the Ramsey injury that Williams was going to have a tough time making the final 53 and even with the injury To Ramsey, I still think Williams will be fighting to make the final 53.

I think expecting Iggy to suddenly develop the skills to play CB in the NFL is wishful thinking but anything is possible, I guess.

Hopefully Howard can get back to the player he was before last year but he is a year older and he seemed to have lost a step last year. Maybe that step lost was because he was injured but he needs to prove he can be the cover CB he once was.

My hope is Fangio and his defensive schemes can overcome the loss of Ramsey but right now, I see a lot more questions regarding the CB position than answers.. I just don’t see the quality depth at the position that some posters seem to believe they have at the position.
 
I am still amused by the reaction to Miami taking Cam Smith in R2.

CB's?

Who needs more CB's?
 
If Ramsey is coming back in December then I believe it’d be Week 14 vs the Titans or Week 15 vs the Jets.

I think there’s a realistic chance we could be heading into Week 14 with a 7-5 record (4-4 Conference) (2-2 Division). If that’s the case then the last 5 games will be CRUCIAL so Ramsey coming back around then would be huge for us….

Our last 5 games are against the Titans, Jets, Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills which is tough but that’s not a bad thing.
Finishing the last 5 weeks with 4 very meaningful conference games is actually beneficial for a late playoff push but we have to win. 2 of those games are obviously massive division games which will very likely be must win games. Thankfully 4 of our last 5 games are at home too which is beneficial for us as well.

So Ramsey coming back around Week 14 or Week 15 is damn near a must.

As long as we’re heading into Week 14 sitting with a 7-5 record (4-4 conference) (2-2 division) then we’ll be in good shape to make a big playoff push.

Miami will HAVE to beat the Jets and Bills at home. Plus the Titans and Cowboys. Which would lead to us finishing the season with a 11-6 record (7-5 conference) (4-2 division).

If Miami loses to the Titans and Cowboys then we’ll HAVE to beat the Ravens since that’ll be a huge a game when it comes to a wild card tie breaker. Miami would finish the season with a 10-7 record (7-5 conference) (4-2 division) but since we’ll hold the tie breaker over a handful of teams, we should still make it.
 
Omg at all the what if’s. Relax and let it all play out, seems like you are way too wrapped up in this Dolphins stuff, get out and do something not Dolphins related 😉
 
I agree with every word here.
 
The only true positive is in the rope jumping.
 
