Ramsay - Looking on the bright side.

While I appreciate the attempt at positivity after losing Ramsey for what appears the majority of this season. I think losing Ramsey is a major issue for the secondary.



Needham is presently on PUP and how effective he might be once he is active is still a major question.



Smith is a rookie who has yet to play a down in the NFL and while he might eventually become a solid CB in the NFL, I suspect he will struggle as most young CB’s do when they have to play in their rookie season.



Williams has played in only one game in the NFL the past two years and he is still looking to make his first tackle in the NFL. I thought before the Ramsey injury that Williams was going to have a tough time making the final 53 and even with the injury To Ramsey, I still think Williams will be fighting to make the final 53.



I think expecting Iggy to suddenly develop the skills to play CB in the NFL is wishful thinking but anything is possible, I guess.



Hopefully Howard can get back to the player he was before last year but he is a year older and he seemed to have lost a step last year. Maybe that step lost was because he was injured but he needs to prove he can be the cover CB he once was.



My hope is Fangio and his defensive schemes can overcome the loss of Ramsey but right now, I see a lot more questions regarding the CB position than answers.. I just don’t see the quality depth at the position that some posters seem to believe they have at the position.