 Ramsey added to the 53 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsey added to the 53

ANUFan said:
How the heck to Purdy get cleared? NFL is so strange.
Click to expand...
You lie and if you're a darling they look the other way. Josh Allen has had like 3 concussions this season so far. Dude smashed his head into the turf at least 3 times a game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom