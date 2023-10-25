Ramsey and Armstead Return

Jamesw
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2019
- Messages
- 2,398
- Reaction score
- 8,296
- Age
- 60
- Location
- Bangkok
Many will likely disagree with me, but I think we should bring Ramsey back for the last 3-4 regular season games and then playoffs. Knees take time and he must get back carefully to support a deep end of season run. Allowing him to return faster, might bring a a negative result. The same goes for Armstead. Bring him back at the end and not before.
Our team is deep and talented enough to be in a great playoff position no matter what. (Thanks Grier) Having a healthy Armstead, Ramsey and even Brooks will be a great asset at seasons end.
Phins Up!
Our team is deep and talented enough to be in a great playoff position no matter what. (Thanks Grier) Having a healthy Armstead, Ramsey and even Brooks will be a great asset at seasons end.
Phins Up!