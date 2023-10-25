 Ramsey and Armstead Return | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsey and Armstead Return

Many will likely disagree with me, but I think we should bring Ramsey back for the last 3-4 regular season games and then playoffs. Knees take time and he must get back carefully to support a deep end of season run. Allowing him to return faster, might bring a a negative result. The same goes for Armstead. Bring him back at the end and not before.

Our team is deep and talented enough to be in a great playoff position no matter what. (Thanks Grier) Having a healthy Armstead, Ramsey and even Brooks will be a great asset at seasons end.

Ramsey is in his 21 day window from IR so you either have to add him to the 53 man roster within those 21 days or he’s done for the season. They wouldn’t have opened that window if they didn’t think he would be ready soon, no way they add him to the 53 then let him sit for another 6 weeks.

I just hope Rob Jones is ready to start, don’t want to see Eich or Cotton at LG this week.
 
Understood. Bring him back but limit his activity and play at a very gradual pace.
 
The problem with this logic is anybody can get hurt at any moment in any game. So if they're healthy, they should play.

The next game is a conference game and the KC game might prove to be huge come playoff time, we need our best players on the field
 
Agreed, but I’m talking about getting the. OST out a difficult situation this season. We do need a long term replacement for Armstead.
 
They can't though, not until the 2025 season at the earliest. 8 games of elite LT play is still better than none.
 
Make no mistake, we scored 70 points in the only full game he played for a reason. Not only is he our most consistent player (when he is on the field), the entire unit plays better when he is in the game. It sucks that he is injury prone but when he can play there is a 100% chance we put him on the field and he helps. Lamm has been a serviceable back up and I would bring him back as a swing tackle next year. But he is no where near Armstead in on field production.
 
I agree with this.
The OL got great press the first few games. But now our depth absence is starting to hurt.
I would like to see us draft OL guys, though this may not be Grier’s strength.
 
Terron Armstead should ride the bench until the playoffs. What we need to find is a decent backup Center, hopefully one who can also be a decent backup Guard for depth

I would bring back Jalen slowly but he will need to be back before the playoffs to shake off the rust.
 
