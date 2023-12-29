Ramsey Hurt AGAIN ???

INJURY ISSUES ALL OVER THE DOLPHINS SECONDARY​

It's possible that Jalen Ramsey's miraculous comeback from what some thought was a season-ending knee injury has hit a snag.Ramsey, whose return from an MCL procedure at midseason helped the Miami Dolphins defense become a top five unit with two weeks left in the season, surfaced on Friday's injury report because of a knee issue, and was listed as questionable for Sunday's 1 p.m. road game against the Baltimore Ravens.While the severity of the injury, and whether it's merely soreness or something he aggravated in practice, is unknown, the fact he's receiving treatment on a knee could be a cause for concern.Considering the stakes of Sunday's game, which likely will decide which team has the AFC's No. 1 seed for the postseason, and earns the first-round bye that comes with it, the changes of Ramsey missing Sunday's game are slim unless the injury turns out to be significant.However, his status and performance are things that need to be monitored.Ramsey, who has contributed 16 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups, isn't the only Dolphins starting defensive back who is listed as questionable for the Ravens game.Fellow cornerback Xavien Howard, who has been nursing a hip injury he suffered three weeks ago, is also listed as questionable. As is starting free safety Jevon Holland, who has been sidelined for a month but participated in a week's worth of team drills, which makes head coach Mike McDaniel optimistic that he'll return to the lineup Sunday. Holland was listed as questionable for a fifth consecutive week.Behind Ramsey and Howard on the depth chart are Kader Kohou, who primarily serves as Miami's nickel cornerback; Eli Apple, who has started three games and played in eight for the Dolphins; Nik Needham; and Justin Bethel.If Ramsey or Howard can't play, it likely be Apple or Needham who steps to the forefront considering the Dolphins have sparingly used rookie cornerback Cam Smith this season on defense.