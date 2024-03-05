Ramsey not cooperating with roster management?

DolfanDaveInMI
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2003
- Messages
- 4,237
- Reaction score
- 642
- Location
- Holt, MI
I came into the segment late, but as I was listening to Sirius NFL Radio yesterday, I heard a comment that Jalen Ramsey had been approached by the team on a contract restructure -- convert $11 million roster bonus to signing bonus for cap purposes -- and that Ramsey had turned the team down. Had anyone else heard that? If so, what would be his motive? Is he upset with the team for releasing X? Angling for an extension? That seems like a bad omen to me.