 Ramsey not cooperating with roster management? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsey not cooperating with roster management?

DolfanDaveInMI

DolfanDaveInMI

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
4,237
Reaction score
642
Location
Holt, MI
I came into the segment late, but as I was listening to Sirius NFL Radio yesterday, I heard a comment that Jalen Ramsey had been approached by the team on a contract restructure -- convert $11 million roster bonus to signing bonus for cap purposes -- and that Ramsey had turned the team down. Had anyone else heard that? If so, what would be his motive? Is he upset with the team for releasing X? Angling for an extension? That seems like a bad omen to me.
 
I'll be surprised if this is true as usually the team puts it in the contracts that they can restructure without the players permission as restructures always benefit the player as well as the team.

Why would Ramsey care if it's a roster bonus or signing bonus as he's getting all $10M paid up front anyway. It makes zero difference to him what the team call it or how they allocate it.
 
MrChadRico said:
Until he turns 30 next year and his skills fall off a cliff like all DBs at 30.
Click to expand...
Not all. Ramsey is a freak athlete so when he looses his first step he is still a top end athlete. Also Ramsey will move to safety at some point. He has the size and physical play to move to safety. He played some safety in college as well. He has also talked about how he wants to eventually move to safety.

Just because X fell of a cliff, doesn't mean Ramsey will. X was a average athlete at CB in his prime, so it was easy to see in coming. Ramsey is a different animal from an athletic stand point.
 
Maybe he's holding out after the team is cutting Howard. Maybe he's saying I'll restructure when he's back.

Who knows
 
Teams dont need a player's consent to convert salary to bonus... They just cut a check.

A player can resist having additional years put on a contract however... and if Ramsey objected, it was to this.
 
It's always something.

And if it ain't one thing, it's another.

Wherever ya go, there ya are.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom