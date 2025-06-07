 Ramsey Question? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsey Question?

If the 21 million dollar that Miami wants the other team to share is holding up a trade couldnt Ramsey just decide which team he wants to go to and rework his contract so that both teams are happy. I dont think the draft choices will amount to anything. I cant understand Miami paying that much money for ramsey to play for another team, Miami might as well keep him even if he doesnt play, If Miami Cant get a decent draft choice or save some money they might as well keep him.If Ramsey wants to go to another team he should be able to do something to help.
 
He's hoping Miami caves the longer it goes on.

We are on the hook for the $$$ regardless due to genius Mr Chris Grier so need to minimise the damage we created ourselves.

Absolute ****ing insanity
 
He is going to have to rework his contract eventually since he has no guaranteed money after this season and some whopping big Cap numbers after that.

But I don't know that doing anything BEFORE he is traded would matter since the team that trades for him will know they will have to redo his deal if they want him after this season anyway.

The fins are haggling with teams about compensation and how much of his $ they will absorb whether it is real cash or Cap.

The team can afford to be patient.

We need to see a team lose a starting CB once the mini camps open up.

Come on non contact lower extremity injury!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!:UP:
 
