Ramsey Question?

If the 21 million dollar that Miami wants the other team to share is holding up a trade couldnt Ramsey just decide which team he wants to go to and rework his contract so that both teams are happy. I dont think the draft choices will amount to anything. I cant understand Miami paying that much money for ramsey to play for another team, Miami might as well keep him even if he doesnt play, If Miami Cant get a decent draft choice or save some money they might as well keep him.If Ramsey wants to go to another team he should be able to do something to help.