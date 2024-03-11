 Ramsey Restructures Contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsey Restructures Contract

Kick the can down the road for what's left of the defensive roster who quit on the team last year...

Ramsey was about as disinterested in making a tackle that last few weeks as I am in doing my taxes this year...
 
It had to be done. We have to be under the salary cap by Wednesday and we were about $23M over the cap entering today.

There are no more significant cuts to be made. The only way to reduce our cap number is converting and restructuring existing contracts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom