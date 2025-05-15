Ramsey Trade Interest is Picking up per Adam Schefter

DolphinsTalk
Trade may be announced soon, but won't be executed until after June 1st for salary cap reasons. Details below
SCHEFTER: Jalen Ramsey Trade Interest is Picking Up - Miami Dolphins
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, “there’s more interest in Jalen Ramsey than people realize.” Per Schefter, a trade could be announced in June, or if a trade happens before June 1st, it would just be announced then but it wouldn’t be processed until after June 1st for salary cap reasons. ESPN’s...
dolphinstalk.com