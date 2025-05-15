 Ramsey Trade Interest is Picking up per Adam Schefter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsey Trade Interest is Picking up per Adam Schefter

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Trade may be announced soon, but won't be executed until after June 1st for salary cap reasons. Details below

dolphinstalk.com

SCHEFTER: Jalen Ramsey Trade Interest is Picking Up - Miami Dolphins

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, “there’s more interest in Jalen Ramsey than people realize.” Per Schefter, a trade could be announced in June, or if a trade happens before June 1st, it would just be announced then but it wouldn’t be processed until after June 1st for salary cap reasons. ESPN’s...
Bill Murray Well Its Groundhog Day Again GIF
 
I mean it's pretty much a given that he's gone. Nothing to see here that we already didn't know. The only caveat is that if he wants to go to a "winner", we should be lobbying for a 4th from said team as it would be late in the pick anyways. A late fourth is basically a lottery ticket.
 
So WHO are our slated starting CBs? Storm and Cam? Yikes!

I do like the potential plethora of young guys we have on the roster from last year and this (mid-late rounders and UDFA). I think there is some talent there where hopefully a few can develop into dependable players both at CB and S (we do seem have a knack for that), but jeez, we need a vet presence back there on the boundary.

I’ve got us keeping 11DBs on the roster.

6 CB: Ramsey? Duck, Smith, Kohou, (Marshall, Burns, Bonner, Johnson, Maitre, Robinson, Adams)

5 S: Davis, Melifonwu, Campbell, (McMorris, Trader, Saunders, Oladipo)
 
In the article it says:

Per Salguero, the problem isn’t the draft compensation, as Miami has come to terms with getting a 5th-round pick in return;

So I hope we can either extract another 5th-7th for him, or just trade him straight up for the 5th without giving back a 6th or 7th. The guys worth a straight 5th round pick and more imo
 
Let's get it done then! Knowing we have all this interest, we shouldn't have let Rasul walk out the door. We CAN NOT go into training camp with the players we have now...
 
