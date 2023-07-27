Ramsey with meniscus tear

PHINSfan
NFL network reporting that it’s a meniscus tear, he will have surgery on Friday and will miss six to eight week
You must have had a partial tear not a full tear.Meniscus is great. I could walk the next day with mine.
With the IR rules and such, how many games will he miss?
That sucks and it's our luck
December. Damn. I was hoping 4-6 weeks. Not 4 plus monthsIan Rapoport says Ramsay is likely to return in December. Full meniscus tear.