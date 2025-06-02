 Ramsey, you still here? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ramsey, you still here?

It's been very quiet in the NFL. Just curious if anyone has any updates on Ramsey and his impending trade.
 
At this point I expect a minimal return but getting him out of the locker room will be worth it on its own.

Zero tolerance for selfish money grubbing whores. And that he is.
 
It's been very quiet in the NFL. Just curious if anyone has any updates on Ramsey and his impending trade.
Just because it's June 2nd doesn't mean he will get traded right away. It could be closer to training camp before he is traded. So just relax and go with the flow.
 
At this point I expect a minimal return but getting him out of the locker room will be worth it on its own.

Zero tolerance for selfish money grubbing whores. And that he is.
Is it possible and withing the rules of the CBA to just put him on a team exempt list and just fine him ?

He's treating the dolphins like a joke
 
Is it possible and withing the rules of the CBA to just put him on a team exempt list and just fine him ?

He's treating the dolphins like a joke

He's treating the dolphins like a joke
He know something. U don't know. Thst why he is treating dolphins like a joke? I don't think he believes in dolphins?
 
I'm less concerned with when he's gone and what we get & more concerned with how much of that shiny new extension we have to eat to get him off the team and how that effects what we do moving forward.

I feel like the closer to preseason it gets ... the better it will be for the Fins.
 
