Ramsey, you still here?

claytonduper
Starter
- Joined
- May 23, 2004
- Messages
- 2,540
- Reaction score
- 3,615
It's been very quiet in the NFL. Just curious if anyone has any updates on Ramsey and his impending trade.
Just because it's June 2nd doesn't mean he will get traded right away. It could be closer to training camp before he is traded. So just relax and go with the flow.It's been very quiet in the NFL. Just curious if anyone has any updates on Ramsey and his impending trade.
At this point I expect a minimal return but getting him out of the locker room will be worth it on its own.
Zero tolerance for selfish money grubbing whores. And that he is.
He know something. U don't know. Thst why he is treating dolphins like a joke? I don't think he believes in dolphins?Is it possible and withing the rules of the CBA to just put him on a team exempt list and just fine him ?
He's treating the dolphins like a joke