Random Miami Thoughts After Conference Games

No surprise, all four teams represented at the conference title games trotted out quarterbacks who had excellent seasons. Rodgers and Brady are future Hall of Famers, Mahomes is already among the best I've ever seen. Allen's rise since his rookie campaign has been remarkable. But the teams won a little differently, which begs the question. Other than quarterback, if you could have an embarrassing group of riches at one position what would you prefer?



KC featured the best group of skill position talent in football with ultimate mismatches in Hill and Kelce. Buffalo has an offensive line that gives Allen a ton of time to throw. TB has an outstanding group of linebackers with White and David, and a nice group of wide receivers. GB had a pretty good defense this year. I'm not sure they had one dominant unit.



Thoughts on TB/GB

Was the PI call on GB the right call? There's no question it was a penalty, but the officials let the the players play all game and honestly could have called maybe eight plays pass interference throughout the game. Not sure that was a catchable ball either and the timing essentially sealed the win for the Bucs.



Brady played a solid first half, but ended up with three second half interceptions. It got me thinking if a quarterback has ever won a conference championship game with that many. You may have to go back to the mud bowl where David Woodley had three, while Richard Todd had five. Different era, obviously.



No question, GB was outcoached. I don't understand not going for the touchdown at the eight-yard line with just over 2:00 minutes to play. I'm not sure the odds there, but definitely higher with Rodgers. Allowing that touchdown pass at the end of the half was all about bad coaching as well.



KC/Buffalo

I didn't watch the entire game, but whenever I see the Chiefs I want Miami to load up on offense. Their defense isn't special, Buffalo certainly has a better D, but they can score at will. Sometimes it seems like KC likes playing from behind. They are so good that they need to be challenged. I think TB has the edge on defense so maybe it will be a close SB.