Random musings about todays game

Some random thoughts about some of the less obvious things from todays game that I really liked :



- Ogbah came so close to sacking Wilson a few times so it was great when he finally got him. The INT of the deflection was nice. A good game for the big man - he’s been quiet the to this point. Loved seeing him get going.



- The artist formerly known as Robbie Anderson showed up w the bomb. He can do that. Great for his confidence - he’s not going back to the PS - no way.



- Holland’s two forced fumbles. What heads up play by him.



- Chris Brooks can play. Nice.



- Sanders was 10/10 on XPs. That’s not that easy, honestly.



- Van Ginkle finds the ball. He just does.



That is all. What a game.