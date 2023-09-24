 Random musings about todays game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Random musings about todays game

Some random thoughts about some of the less obvious things from todays game that I really liked :

- Ogbah came so close to sacking Wilson a few times so it was great when he finally got him. The INT of the deflection was nice. A good game for the big man - he’s been quiet the to this point. Loved seeing him get going.

- The artist formerly known as Robbie Anderson showed up w the bomb. He can do that. Great for his confidence - he’s not going back to the PS - no way.

- Holland’s two forced fumbles. What heads up play by him.

- Chris Brooks can play. Nice.

- Sanders was 10/10 on XPs. That’s not that easy, honestly.

- Van Ginkle finds the ball. He just does.

That is all. What a game.
 
I'll throw another one in...0 yards rushing for Wilson. Was well-contained in the pocket.
 
Bethel made some good plays (and appeared to get more playing time). I wasn't following all of the moves but what role did he have?
 
I'm not sure, but both he and Kohou kept running into each other on what would have been picks they both had such good coverage - great job there.
 
