Random Ramblings and Other Thoughts..

The Miami Dolphins are the top NFL story with countless videos, podcasts and articles focusing on our franchise, top 3 QB and Mike McDaniel.



We've been irrelevant since the mid 90's. This is long overdue.



Team MVP so far has to be Butch Barry. The OL is mauling people and everyone along the line seems to be in position. It's like watching poetry in motion.



Is it too early to call McDaniel a mad genius?



Has the NFL ever seen a guy this disruptive to the league this quickly?



Holy ****ing **** we may have a HOF level guy at his peak.



We are going to look back at 70 points scored against the Broncos for many, many years.



This reality hasn't really sunk in yet. We are the talk of the NFL and revolutionizing how the league may have to defend offenses..



This is becoming a bit overwhelming for me to think about.... Holy ****.



I was literally shaking at the end of the game last week because for the first time in close to 30 years I truly believed this team had a chance to compete at a high level.. Back then I was a gawky teenager. Today I'm a grown ass man waiting for a lifelong payout that is finally in reach.