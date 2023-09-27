 Random Ramblings and Other Thoughts.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Random Ramblings and Other Thoughts..

Bumrush

Bumrush

Dec 27, 2002
1,944
2,535
The Miami Dolphins are the top NFL story with countless videos, podcasts and articles focusing on our franchise, top 3 QB and Mike McDaniel.

We've been irrelevant since the mid 90's. This is long overdue.

Team MVP so far has to be Butch Barry. The OL is mauling people and everyone along the line seems to be in position. It's like watching poetry in motion.

Is it too early to call McDaniel a mad genius?

Has the NFL ever seen a guy this disruptive to the league this quickly?

Holy ****ing **** we may have a HOF level guy at his peak.

We are going to look back at 70 points scored against the Broncos for many, many years.

This reality hasn't really sunk in yet. We are the talk of the NFL and revolutionizing how the league may have to defend offenses..

This is becoming a bit overwhelming for me to think about.... Holy ****.

I was literally shaking at the end of the game last week because for the first time in close to 30 years I truly believed this team had a chance to compete at a high level.. Back then I was a gawky teenager. Today I'm a grown ass man waiting for a lifelong payout that is finally in reach.
 
It's yet to sink in for me too. After years of stumbling and fumbling with chasing coach after coach, it appears Miami might have struck gold with McDaniel. Concerns over last seasons mishaps seem to have distanced themselves. His innovative style and hard work over the offseason to improve the offense, is noticeable. I've never seen anything like it. And to witness, history like we did on Sunday against Denver will forever live in dolfans hearts.

Let's hope the Mad Scientist has answers for when defenses start to adjust to this early season success. So far so good, so let's just keep up the good work.
 
There is going to be a bad game or two, even without injuries.

Someone will get away with mugging our receivers (chargers) or Tua will have a bad accuracy day (49ers), like last year.

I would actually argue the second half of NE game almost fell into that category.

Let’s all agree to not get bipolar about our team when it happens….
 
McDaniel has said that are going to have games that are 10-3. I am trying my best to prepare myself, but am I having a hard time with it after last week. I mean, they are making what should be very hard, look easy. Not saying we will always score a ton of points and win so easily, but how will we respond when our team has an off-day and struggles? I can't even fathom that right now. This is our year!
 
dolfan91 said:
It's yet to sink in for me too. After years of stumbling and fumbling with chasing coach after coach, it appears Miami might have struck gold with McDaniel. Concerns over last seasons mishaps seem to have distanced themselves. His innovative style and hard work over the offseason to improve the offense, is noticeable. I've never seen anything like it. And to witness, history like we did on Sunday against Denver will forever live in dolfans hearts.

Let's hope the Mad Scientist has answers for when defenses start to adjust to this early season success. So far so good, so let's just keep up the good work.
The best part about this is that McDaniel is just getting started. Big picture wise the team will be able to sustain high level play long after some of the key pieces are gone.

This is the big story. Not only that, but he has been able to attract top level talent for his staff. Best, defensive coordinator in the game, discarded offensive line coach that has us looking like the prime Jamie Nails line and perhaps the best slot receiver in NFL history teaching our receivers.

This is a far cry from Brian Flores firing coaches whenever he felt like it. In McDaniel's case he's going to make many of these guys head coaches which will attract the best coordinators to Miami.

We are just getting started fellas!!!!!!
 
laxcoach said:
There is going to be a bad game or two, even without injuries.

Someone will get away with mugging our receivers (chargers) or Tua will have a bad accuracy day (49ers), like last year.

I would actually argue the second half of NE game almost fell into that category.

Let’s all agree to not get bipolar about our team when it happens….
Excellent point, I have to re-read this when and if (hopefully) that game arrives
 
Bumrush said:
The best part about this is that McDaniel is just getting started. Big picture wise the team will be able to sustain high level play long after some of the key pieces are gone.

This is the big story. Not only that, but he has been able to attract top level talent for his staff. Best, defensive coordinator in the game, discarded offensive line coach that has us looking like the prime Jamie Nails line and perhaps the best slot receiver in NFL history teaching our receivers.

This is a far cry from Brian Flores firing coaches whenever he felt like it. In McDaniel's case he's going to make many of these guys head coaches which will attract the best coordinators to Miami.

We are just getting started fellas!!!!!!
I am so impressed by McDaniel. Honestly, the guy is amazing. Win or lose, he is so consistent and gives the players the confidence they can overcome diversity and achieve their dreams. We all suspect defenses will adjust to our offense. I am very interested in seeing how McDaniel counters. My guess he is already a few steps ahead of them. WOOT!
 
Beach Bum said:
I am so impressed by McDaniel. Honestly, the guy is amazing. Win or lose, he is so consistent and gives the players the confidence they can overcome diversity and achieve their dreams. We all suspect defenses will adjust to our offense. I am very interested in seeing how McDaniel counters. My guess he is already a few steps ahead of them. WOOT!
I wonder how much input McDaniel gets from Fangio. Having a high level defensive guy challenge the offense can only make them better.

What is most shocking is how seamless everything is right now and I wonder if going against a Fangio D has contributed to that.
 
Trying not to think about anything other than Buffalo.

Despite the 70, we were in an even better position a year ago through 3 weeks with 2 division wins under our belt already.

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONG way to go.
 
