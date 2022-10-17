Random Thoughts at 3-3

First the positives...



* T. Hill is phenomenal. Get the ball in his hands and good things will happen. Hill is easily the best player on the team and in the conversation for best receiver in the NFL.



* After a 3-0 start, 3-3 is disappointing. But most of us would have probably been happy with that prior to the season. Keep in mind it's not where you start but where you finish that counts. Look at the Padres and Phillies. The three teams with 100+ wins in the National League are watching at home.



* If you are going to be ravaged by injuries, it might as well be early in the season.



* This defense, while sometimes frustrating, is playoff caliber. Holland, Wilkins, Seiler deserve mentions. Phillips hopefully comes on strong.



Now the challenges...



* Let's start with the mistakes. Whether it's dropped passes, penalties at crucial times or turnovers, the Dolphins aren't winning those battles. Is this a coaching issue? Honestly, this is eerily similar to what I see with the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan.



* The Pittsburgh game seems crucial to me. Have to stop the slide and get to 4-3.



* Miami clearly needs a healthy Tua, Amstead and Hill to make a playoff run. The offensive line looks serviceable with Armstead. I think an argument could be made that the Dolphins would be at least 5-1 had Tua not missed time.