Random Thoughts at 3-3

SF Dolphin Fan

First the positives...

* T. Hill is phenomenal. Get the ball in his hands and good things will happen. Hill is easily the best player on the team and in the conversation for best receiver in the NFL.

* After a 3-0 start, 3-3 is disappointing. But most of us would have probably been happy with that prior to the season. Keep in mind it's not where you start but where you finish that counts. Look at the Padres and Phillies. The three teams with 100+ wins in the National League are watching at home.

* If you are going to be ravaged by injuries, it might as well be early in the season.

* This defense, while sometimes frustrating, is playoff caliber. Holland, Wilkins, Seiler deserve mentions. Phillips hopefully comes on strong.

Now the challenges...

* Let's start with the mistakes. Whether it's dropped passes, penalties at crucial times or turnovers, the Dolphins aren't winning those battles. Is this a coaching issue? Honestly, this is eerily similar to what I see with the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan.

* The Pittsburgh game seems crucial to me. Have to stop the slide and get to 4-3.

* Miami clearly needs a healthy Tua, Amstead and Hill to make a playoff run. The offensive line looks serviceable with Armstead. I think an argument could be made that the Dolphins would be at least 5-1 had Tua not missed time.
 
AMakados10

Are random thoughts really random?

I didn’t give the Ravens or Bills moral victories because of injuries and the Dolphins don’t get them either.

Bottom line is we’re 2 late Tua bombs away from being 1-5, instead of 3-3, or anything near 5-1.
 
BobbbyTee

Tua, Armstead and Jackson returning this week. I hate that we lost 3 winnable games but losing our starting QB in all 3 is a luck factor. I believe this is a Top 5 team with Tua and there is no evidence to the contrary yet.
 
andyahs

AMakados10 said:
Are random thoughts really random?

I didn’t give the Ravens or Bills moral victories because of injuries and the Dolphins don’t get them either.

Bottom line is we’re 2 late Tua bombs away from being 1-5, instead of 3-3, or anything near 5-1.
Don't other QBs win games on late bombs?
 
AgentXof12

Random 3-3 thoughts...

The Dolphins have beaten the Patriots, Ravens, and Bills. They did this with Tua.

The losses to the Bengals, Jets, and Vikings were all very winnable games for Miami. This happened without Tua.

With Tua, the offense has averaged just over ~27 points per game.

Without Tua, the offense has averaged 16 points per game.

The Buffalo Bills (5-1) are averaging just over ~29 points per game. Do with that what you will.

I think the Dolphins could easily be 4-2 or even 5-1 if Tua doesn't suffer a concussion against the Bengals. Admittedly, though, every loss was very winnable.
 
GRYPHONK

AMakados10 said:
Are random thoughts really random?

I didn’t give the Ravens or Bills moral victories because of injuries and the Dolphins don’t get them either.

Bottom line is we’re 2 late Tua bombs away from being 1-5, instead of 3-3, or anything near 5-1.
Interesting.

Cause I would argue we are a Bridgewater INT and a Waddle fumble away from 5-1.

These should would could arguments could be said for every team almost every game.

At the end of the day we're 3-3.

Right in the playoff hunt.

Getting healthy.

Let's see what happens.
 
C l u t c H 385

BobbbyTee said:
Tua, Armstead and Jackson returning this week. I hate that we lost 3 winnable games but losing our starting QB in all 3 is a luck factor. I believe this is a Top 5 team with Tua and there is no evidence to the contrary yet.
That's confirmed on Armstead and Jackson?
 
SF Dolphin Fan

DOC ZINGO said:
Good post!
I like that you said “the challenges” instead of the negatives!
I’m in the boat that thinks positive we’ll turn things around, and make a run at it.
I think injuries are the primary factor in the losing streak. Miami was pretty close against a good Minnesota team without Tua, Amstead etc.
 
Travis34

I think we need to check out what some other teams might have to offer trade wise. We CAN be a playoff team.

-Taylor Moton, RT on the panthers
-William Jackson, CB on the commanders

two top targets for me that could really help us in an injured area
 
Danny

Everyone has to deal with it however makes them feel better. We can talk about all the reason we could be 6-0, 0-6 or anything in between but the FACT is that we're 3-3. Of course getting some of these players back would help, specially Tua. I'm hoping for the best but trying not to hold my breath for too long.
 
dolfan91

The injury to Tua truly highlights how important he's become to Miami. His numbers don't lie. When he plays, he gives Miami its best chance at winning and has an incredible knack for playing lights out in the 4th quarter.

The injuries to other players have really put a dent in Miami's overall potential. These injuries have also helped, derail a once promising start.

The defense has been subpar with the exception of the Patriots and Vikings games. Unfortunately Miami lost against Minnesota, in spite of allowing only, 234 total yards of offense. Hopefully this defense starts to come together and begins to play more like the Minnesota game, more consistently.
 
