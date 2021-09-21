Random Thoughts Following a Big Loss

Have to admit, 35-0 is a tough loss to digest. Especially after looking so forward to this game for so long. Wasn't necessarily expecting a win, but thought it would be a competitive game. Now Miami has to move on quickly. The Raiders are next up and playing really well.



Here's a few quick thoughts.



1. Offensive Identity

At 1-1 it's pretty clear that Miami lacks an offensive identity. Granted the Dolphins have played two defenses that figure to be in the top 10. That's a tough way for a young team to start the season. Personally, I think the Dolphins should go heavy run, while the line develops. Hunt and Kindley, in particular, are build for that. They are people movers. I was watching the 49ers game and they were struggling pretty badly offensively against a pretty good Philadelphia defensive line. But they stuck with the run. I believe they ran 38 times for 116 yards, at a 3.1 clip. That's clearly not great, but it was good enough to keep the Eagles on their toes and set up a short passing attack. Miami could do that.



2. X. Howard

Two games in and Howard's made a huge impact. He was the MVP of the NE game IMO by stripping the ball and causing a fumble in the closing minutes. Then he comes up with an interception against Allen. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't make any plays. Still, Howard looks primed for another big season.



3. The Offensive Line

Between the get rid of everyone on the line, Grier can't draft offensive linemen etc., their lies the reality. This is a young unit that needs time to develop. I know Dolphin fans don't want to be patient, but are we really ready to give up on these players already? Yes, I was hoping the unit would be further along. But were just two games in. The one move I would make is to start Eichenberg over Davis at RT. I like Jackson's upside, fully realizing that he has struggled. I think the coaching staff needs to be patient with him. Again, I think a heavy run attack would help early on.



4. Get the Ball to Waddle

Whether it's on a reverse, slant, deep, or just a quick hit a few yards off the line of scrimmage, Miami needs to get the ball in Waddle's hands. I think he can be a game-changer.



5. Final Thought

Fire everyone if Miami loses to the Raiders. Just kidding. I'm not sure why, but Flores and the Dolphins have started slowly in each of the last three years. Fortunately, we have seen improvement (sometimes pretty dramatically) during the course of the season. I leave you all with that thought.