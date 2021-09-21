 Random Thoughts Following a Big Loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Random Thoughts Following a Big Loss

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,524
Reaction score
11,265
Have to admit, 35-0 is a tough loss to digest. Especially after looking so forward to this game for so long. Wasn't necessarily expecting a win, but thought it would be a competitive game. Now Miami has to move on quickly. The Raiders are next up and playing really well.

Here's a few quick thoughts.

1. Offensive Identity
At 1-1 it's pretty clear that Miami lacks an offensive identity. Granted the Dolphins have played two defenses that figure to be in the top 10. That's a tough way for a young team to start the season. Personally, I think the Dolphins should go heavy run, while the line develops. Hunt and Kindley, in particular, are build for that. They are people movers. I was watching the 49ers game and they were struggling pretty badly offensively against a pretty good Philadelphia defensive line. But they stuck with the run. I believe they ran 38 times for 116 yards, at a 3.1 clip. That's clearly not great, but it was good enough to keep the Eagles on their toes and set up a short passing attack. Miami could do that.

2. X. Howard
Two games in and Howard's made a huge impact. He was the MVP of the NE game IMO by stripping the ball and causing a fumble in the closing minutes. Then he comes up with an interception against Allen. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't make any plays. Still, Howard looks primed for another big season.

3. The Offensive Line
Between the get rid of everyone on the line, Grier can't draft offensive linemen etc., their lies the reality. This is a young unit that needs time to develop. I know Dolphin fans don't want to be patient, but are we really ready to give up on these players already? Yes, I was hoping the unit would be further along. But were just two games in. The one move I would make is to start Eichenberg over Davis at RT. I like Jackson's upside, fully realizing that he has struggled. I think the coaching staff needs to be patient with him. Again, I think a heavy run attack would help early on.

4. Get the Ball to Waddle
Whether it's on a reverse, slant, deep, or just a quick hit a few yards off the line of scrimmage, Miami needs to get the ball in Waddle's hands. I think he can be a game-changer.

5. Final Thought
Fire everyone if Miami loses to the Raiders. Just kidding. I'm not sure why, but Flores and the Dolphins have started slowly in each of the last three years. Fortunately, we have seen improvement (sometimes pretty dramatically) during the course of the season. I leave you all with that thought.
 
R

Russ57

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
721
Reaction score
888
I'd replace Jackson at LT way before I'd replace Davis at RT. Between Eichenberg and Little we have two potentially good choices. Heck, even Larnell Coleman is a possibility. That said, I'd have kept Hunt at RT. To me he earned the job. He will make more as a good RT than a great RG so why punish him for over achieving?

I get that the team invested in Jackson and has high hopes. But if you are going to keep him at LT park Smythe next to him and have him chip block every time the rusher makes an outside move.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,092
Reaction score
7,327
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Hard to create any identity on offense when you’re QB is getting gang raped as he takes his two step back into the already collapsed pocket

I think it’s pretty clear they are trying to get Waddle the ball. He’s had a couple drops himself

Watched Eich play RT for a whole preseason game and he looked great, that’s where he needs to be
 
F

FinFanNo1

Rookie
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
5
Reaction score
1
Hard loss. Some things are broke. Not a lot of resources to fix what is broke.

There are at least two broken pieces in the offensive line…. And nothing available to fix what is broke. I do not have any unrealistic expectations of the players we have. They are what they are. Those that are young and average should improve with (hopefully) good coaching. Those that are older and not at least average are really just wasting a roster spot. That said, the current OLine situation reflects poorly on the decision makers in the organization. I mean it has been a long time since we have had a good offensive line. Is it that they cant pick them or is it that they cant coach them? Or is it both?

Dont waste time complaining about your quarterback when he is running for his life. Fix the offensive line.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
49,195
Reaction score
108,411
EasyRider said:
Watched Eich play RT for a whole preseason game and he looked great, that’s where he needs to be
Click to expand...

He was certainly better than what we saw yesterday from either tackle
I think he started two games at guard in preseason , Should have kept him outside the whole time
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
4,466
Reaction score
3,910
Age
55
Location
Rochester, New York
Right now, you basically have only one pretty talented guy on the offensive line (Hunt who isn't playing up to his talent level), and a guy that looks like he should be solid (Eichenberg). Other than that, it's a mess. I had hopes that Jackson could develop, but he has definitely regressed big time. I'm really patient with developing young players but Jackson looks like he doesn't belong at this point. Jesse Davis needs to go. He is what he is, barely a backup level talent. Dieter doesn't really impress me. They should have addressed the center position. There were many opportunities to do so, but they passed on them. Kindley, who knows? Maybe he's a keeper but he has a long way to go.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,811
Reaction score
1,359
At this point we really don't have a choice other than keep developing these young guys. If we run the ball it will be a lot of 3 and outs and a stagnant offense.

I am just angry at Davis. Giving a DE a free run at the QB vs a corner blitz is just so much worse. That one play was devastating to our collective hopes this season. It could have been his repaired hip!!
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
1,093
Reaction score
2,856
Age
36
Location
Charlotte, NC
Speaking purely from a talent stand point, X is the best player we have had since Jason Taylor was in his prime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom