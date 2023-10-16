 Random thoughts for week 6 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Random thoughts for week 6

  • Do the Chiefs miss Bienemy?
  • Lousy play calling by Daboll at the end of 1st half last night. Not Tyrod's fault IMO.
  • Giants LB did not rough Joshie Allen w/ 5 min left in 1st half
  • Jared Goff & Ryan Gosling were twins separated at birth. Just like Omar Epps & M Tomlin.
  • Herbert & T Lawrence both look like surfers
  • T Swift mania in NFL is marketing ploy to get 13 yo girls to watch
 
