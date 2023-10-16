Random thoughts for week 6

utahphinsfan
- Do the Chiefs miss Bienemy?
- Lousy play calling by Daboll at the end of 1st half last night. Not Tyrod's fault IMO.
- Giants LB did not rough Joshie Allen w/ 5 min left in 1st half
- Jared Goff & Ryan Gosling were twins separated at birth. Just like Omar Epps & M Tomlin.
- Herbert & T Lawrence both look like surfers
- T Swift mania in NFL is marketing ploy to get 13 yo girls to watch