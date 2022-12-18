Random Thoughts on Last Night's Game

This is clearly not the same old Dolphins.



Playing on back-to-back-to-back away games coming from the West Coast to the East Coast (**** you NFL) in a primetime hostile environment on a Saturday would normally mean the Dolphins shit the bed, we get destroyed, and the world laughs at us. That did not happen. If anything, we showed the league how you beat this supposed daunting Bills team.. Run the damn ball.





-I liked the Mostert signing but I imagined he'd be a part-time player and would eventually end up on IR but my goodness, he is really, really good. And Wilson, when he returns, is good as well. We have a nice 1-2 punch which is going to be super important when we make the playoffs.



-McD needs to stop falling in love with the pass. He'll get better and he has. 49ers game I think we ran the ball like 8 times total.



-Chubb is absolutely terrible. I watched him on every snap and he just absolutely sucks.

-Conversely, JP is slowly becoming my favorite active Dolphins player (still has some work to do but his motor is relentless)



-Our DBs are a hodge podge of absolute garbage. X is our best player and he's clearly taken a step back. Thank goodness Kohou has been a revelation. There were times in the game where we lined up with Iggy, Bethel, Crossen, Fejedelem, and McKinley. I'm going to repeat and bold that for the people in the back lol



-I kept telling my brother who was watching the game with me, "See that player, he's an undrafted rookie, that one too"



-There were times in the game where we lined up with Iggy, Bethel, Crossen, Fejedelem, and McKinley!!! You CANNOT win with that lineup.

-BYRON JONES, WE NEED YOU NOW.



-I was beyond worried that Tua just lost his superpower but he quelled my mind a bit. He played well enough to win. He still scares me anytime he gets sacked (fumbled on one sack ugh)

-Why are we throwing bombs to Braylon Sanders???



-Refs were garbage. T White got away with murder out there.



-Josh Allen is really, really good. He's like if Ben Roethlisberger took steroids and speed



-Get in the playoffs, match up with the Titans, beat them, play @Buffalo in round 2 beat them, and then play the Chiefs and pray to any and every god