Random Thoughts Part three

Defense.

Priorities: Nose Tackle, Defensive Tackle, Inside linebacker, Safety * 2

The defense needs to be fortified in the trenches, we need a young developmental player at inside linebacker, and we need two safeties. One to replace Jevon Holland who we will likely not resign, and Jordan Poyer who is washed.



Defensive Tackle.

In terms of the trenches, we should invest at least two draft picks there, beg Calais Campbell to come back, probably bring back Benito Jones and Deshawn Hand. We need another zero to compete with Benito Jones, and we need another defensive tackle to play opposite of Zack Sieler. I would predict a first and or second round pick will be used on either an offensive tackle or a defensive tackle, in either order unless we draft a quarterback with one of those picks. In any case, we need to fortify the trenches and infuse some young talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball.



Excellent news, this years Defensive Tackles class is considered to be deep and strong. The following defensive tackles are expected to be selected in the top 100 picks:



1. Mason Graham – Michigan

• Height/Weight: 6’3”, 320 lbs

• Projected Round: 1st

• Strengths: Quick first step, disruptive interior pass rusher, excellent hand technique.



2. Deone Walker – Kentucky

• Height/Weight: 6’6”, 345 lbs

• Projected Round: 1st

• Strengths: Massive size and strength, versatile in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes, dominant run stopper.



3. Walter Nolen – Ole Miss

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 310 lbs

• Projected Round: Late 1st to Early 2nd

• Strengths: Elite athleticism for his size, disrupts both run and pass plays, high motor.



4. Kenneth Grant – Michigan

• Height/Weight: 6’3”, 335 lbs

• Projected Round: 2nd

• Strengths: Strong run defender, capable of collapsing the pocket, great leverage and hand usage.



5. Tywone Malone – Oregon

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 315 lbs

• Projected Round: 2nd to 3rd

• Strengths: Great size and athleticism, shows flashes of dominance in both run defense and pass rush.



6. Derrick Harmon – Michigan State

• Height/Weight: 6’5”, 320 lbs

• Projected Round: 3rd

• Strengths: Strong at the point of attack, excels in run defense, potential to develop into a pass rusher.

7. Darron Reed – Florida State

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 290 lbs

• Projected Round: 3rd

• Strengths: Explosive off the snap, versatile defender, high upside as a pass rusher.



Man, if we could get two of these guys, our DLINE would be looking pretty damn good for 2025 and the foreseeable future.



Safety. I expect the team to move on from both Poyer and Holland after this year. This means we’ll need to bring in probably one FA and one draft pick as well as bring back Elijah Campbell. There was talk of maybe JaRam playing some safety, but that was mostly among the fan base. There are some pretty good FA safeties that will be available, but they might be too expensive:



Budda Baker, Talanoa Hufanga, Tre’von Moehrig, and Camryn Bynum.



Based on current 2025 NFL Draft projections, here are the safeties expected to be selected in the top 100 picks:



1. Malaki Starks – Georgia

• Projected Round: 1st

• Strengths: Versatility, elite athleticism, high football IQ.



2. Nick Emmanwori – South Carolina

• Projected Round: 1st-2nd

• Strengths: Size, physicality, and range in coverage.



3. Andrew Mukuba – Texas

• Projected Round: 2nd

• Strengths: Ball-tracking ability, instincts in zone coverage.



4. Kamari Ramsey – USC

• Projected Round: 2nd-3rd

• Strengths: Strong tackling and man coverage skills.



5. Xavier Watts – Notre Dame

• Projected Round: 3rd

• Strengths: Coverage skills, run support, and football IQ.



6. Kevin Winston Jr. – Penn State

• Projected Round: 3rd

• Strengths: Athleticism and versatility, capable of playing multiple roles in the secondary.





We aren’t going to have a lot of cap room until after June 1st if then, so we’re likely going to add the most to our roster through the draft. I really wouldn’t mind seeing two offensive line and two defensive line picks with our first 4 picks, save for maybe a QB if then right one falls to us.



However, the personnel issues are far easier to correct than the culture issues I pointed out in the beginning of this long diatriabe, and if we don’t correct those issues, we are still not likely to win anything. I will be watching, but I’m keeping my expectations in check.